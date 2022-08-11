ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higher Education Department answers questions about tuition-free college

By Jordan Honeycutt
 4 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Higher Education Department is trying to clear up any confusion about free college tuition. The agency has compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions about the Opportunity Scholarship including who qualifies and how to apply.

Check the list: FBI updates names of missing Native Americans in New Mexico

The state recently expanded the Opportunity scholarships to include four-year universities. The Public Education Department says recent high school graduates can still receive the Lottery Scholarship and use the Opportunity Scholarship to fill the gaps in the first semester. For more information visit the state’s website , call 1-800-269-9777, or send an email to fin.aid@state.nm.us.

KRQE News 13

LANL and Sandia National Labs to get boost in funding from the feds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Billions of dollars are coming to national laboratories around the country including Sandia National Laboratories and Las Alamos National Lab in New Mexico. U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan met with the directors from both labs Friday about the impact of the funding on our state. “Chips is good for our country good […]
U.S. POLITICS
KRQE News 13

DeSantis comes to Carlsbad to support Ronchetti

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in the Land of Enchantment at a rally for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The event started around 4:00 p.m. at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts and Exhibition Center in Carlsbad. Governor DeSantis spoke on a wide variety of issues including New Mexico’s response to COVID, vaccine […]
CARLSBAD, NM
KRQE News 13

How to get involved in ‘Kids for Wish Kids’ program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This fall, Make-A-Wish-New Mexico is kicking off its Kids for Wish Kids” program. Kids for Wish Kids is a program where high schools, middle schools, and sometimes elementary schools partner with Make-A-Wish New Mexico to help grant a life-changing wish for a child in their community. The program teaches students the importance of giving back to their community, as well as fiscal responsibility as they develop ways to fundraise to grant a wish.
ADVOCACY
KRQE News 13

New Mexico offering grants to build electric vehicle infrastructure

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is trying to help communities become more eco-friendly. In order to do that the Department of Transportation is introducing a new grant for electric vehicle charging stations. The DC Fast EV charging program is a reimbursement program. Grant applicants must demonstrate they’ll be able to cover the full […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp moratorium, Staying behind bars, Flood threat, FBI ‘Rust’ report, Fireflies in New Mexico

Tuesday’s Top Stories Albuquerque’s Muslim community leader responds murders, suspect’s arrest APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex Authorities search for man accused of sexual exploitation of a child Isaiah Chavez in a familiar spot with Lobo football Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order Albuquerque offers services to homeless […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

5th-annual toy drive honors family’s late son

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members brought gifts Saturday for kids in the hospital to remember the life of Elijah Dimas. This is the fifth year the Dimas family has hosted the toy drive in remembrance of 10-year-old Elijah who died from Ewing Sarcoma, a type of cancer, two weeks short of his 11th birthday. Elijah’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

7 accused in $1.2M extortion scheme at Puerto Rico docks

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities on Monday arrested seven people including a union leader and various dock workers accused in a $1.2 million extortion scheme that targeted shipping companies. U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said the scheme began in 2005 and affected local and foreign commerce, including...
LABOR ISSUES
KRQE News 13

Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the...
AUGUSTA, ME
KRQE News 13

Storm chances increase through the week

Monday is the quietest storm day this week. Storm chances will increase through the week and into the upcoming weekend as a series of fronts and surges of moisture will bring heavy rain to parts of the state over the next several days. A plume of drier air is keeping...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

