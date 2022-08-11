Higher Education Department answers questions about tuition-free college

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Higher Education Department is trying to clear up any confusion about free college tuition. The agency has compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions about the Opportunity Scholarship including who qualifies and how to apply.

The state recently expanded the Opportunity scholarships to include four-year universities. The Public Education Department says recent high school graduates can still receive the Lottery Scholarship and use the Opportunity Scholarship to fill the gaps in the first semester. For more information visit the state’s website , call 1-800-269-9777, or send an email to fin.aid@state.nm.us.

