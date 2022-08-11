ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Swim free at Rapid City pools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the ‘End of Summer Bash Community Drive’, offering the public to swim free with a donation of adult winter apparel items. The public is encouraged to donate new winter apparel items such as hats,...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Fewer exhibits but more people at Custer County Fair

HERMOSA, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday was the last day of the Custer County Fair and attendance was up despite the number of exhibits being down. President of the Custer County Fair Association Jeff Svoboda, said the main exhibit this year was cattle rather than the usual horticulture. “The number of...
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
KEVN

National Purple Heart Convention arrives in Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Department of the Dakotas is hosting the 89th Annual National Purple Heart Convention in the Black Hills. It’s the first time in its history the convention will be in the Midwest. The convention honors combat veterans and hosts meetings about legislation and financial...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
City
Manderson-white Horse Creek, SD
City
Pine Ridge Reservation, SD
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Pine Ridge, SD
KEVN

World War II veteran honored for bravery, valor

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clapping could be heard all around the Ramkota convention hall as Harold Nelson, a World War II veteran, was presented with the Medal of Valor for his bravery on the field. Nelson was drafted in 1941, and is now 107 years old. He was wounded...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Early fog then Sunny and Warmer Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A moist southeasterly flow has brought extensive fog to the plains just east of the Black Hills this morning. This includes the Rapid City area. Visibilities have occasionally been reduced to less than a quarter mile in spots. This fog should lift by late morning.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City Central boys soccer wins first game of season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central boys soccer team is in the win column as they defeated Brookings Saturday morning. Meanwhile, both the Stevens boys and girls teams stay undefeated with wins over Watertown. Ben Burns has highlights from Sioux Park.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Horse#Prison#Violent Crime#The Department Of Justice#The White Plumes#Stone
KEVN

Maybe a Storm Today; Dry Rest of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A lingering upper level trough and surface boundary will trigger a few storms later today. One or two could contain hail and gusty winds. Drier air moves in tonight, and the rest of the week looks mostly dry with a northwest flow aloft. Wednesday will be the warmest day this week, then a cold front will drop temperatures to pleasant levels by week’s end. An isolated thunderstorm could accompany the front Wednesday night.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Wall focused on making it to the dome

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Wall football enters the new season with big expectations. Cedar Amiotte is one of the players featured on this year’s pigskin preview magazine. After making it to last year’s state semifinals the Eagles are focused on claiming a state title this season.
WALL, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy