Swim free at Rapid City pools
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the ‘End of Summer Bash Community Drive’, offering the public to swim free with a donation of adult winter apparel items. The public is encouraged to donate new winter apparel items such as hats,...
Fewer exhibits but more people at Custer County Fair
HERMOSA, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday was the last day of the Custer County Fair and attendance was up despite the number of exhibits being down. President of the Custer County Fair Association Jeff Svoboda, said the main exhibit this year was cattle rather than the usual horticulture. “The number of...
National Purple Heart Convention arrives in Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Department of the Dakotas is hosting the 89th Annual National Purple Heart Convention in the Black Hills. It’s the first time in its history the convention will be in the Midwest. The convention honors combat veterans and hosts meetings about legislation and financial...
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Major construction on the intersection of Omaha and Campbell streets are set to begin Monday. The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk and storm sewer repairs. There will also be a new bike path installed. Eastbound...
World War II veteran honored for bravery, valor
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clapping could be heard all around the Ramkota convention hall as Harold Nelson, a World War II veteran, was presented with the Medal of Valor for his bravery on the field. Nelson was drafted in 1941, and is now 107 years old. He was wounded...
Solid Waste Division wants to hire environmental worker for landfill
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Council approved a request from the city’s Solid Waste Division to look into hiring a consultant to oversee how the Rapid City Landfill affects the environment. The division of the Public Works Department hopes to hire a professional to sample water...
Early fog then Sunny and Warmer Today
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A moist southeasterly flow has brought extensive fog to the plains just east of the Black Hills this morning. This includes the Rapid City area. Visibilities have occasionally been reduced to less than a quarter mile in spots. This fog should lift by late morning.
Rapid City Central boys soccer wins first game of season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central boys soccer team is in the win column as they defeated Brookings Saturday morning. Meanwhile, both the Stevens boys and girls teams stay undefeated with wins over Watertown. Ben Burns has highlights from Sioux Park.
Maybe a Storm Today; Dry Rest of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A lingering upper level trough and surface boundary will trigger a few storms later today. One or two could contain hail and gusty winds. Drier air moves in tonight, and the rest of the week looks mostly dry with a northwest flow aloft. Wednesday will be the warmest day this week, then a cold front will drop temperatures to pleasant levels by week’s end. An isolated thunderstorm could accompany the front Wednesday night.
Wall focused on making it to the dome
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Wall football enters the new season with big expectations. Cedar Amiotte is one of the players featured on this year’s pigskin preview magazine. After making it to last year’s state semifinals the Eagles are focused on claiming a state title this season.
