George Wesley Dolan, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George Wesley Dolan, 71, of New Castle and Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Mercer, passed away at home on Saturday, August 13, 2022 after an extended illness. George was born on January 9, 1951 in Sharon to James and Ella May (Barris) Dolan. He...
Preston Grear, Jr., Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Preston Grear, Jr., will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Greater Mount Zion Church of God in Christ, 1825 Roemer Blvd, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Mr. Preston Grear, Jr., passed away at his residence on Tuesday,...
Walter E. Steffey, Lordstown, Ohio
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter E. Steffey, age 74, of Lordstown, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on March 5, 1948, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Henry George Steffey and Mildred...
Mary Ellen Thornhill, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Thornhill, 82 of Sherman Street, passed away peacefully at 3:53 a.m., Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Thornhill was born May 26, 1940 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late Jesse and Iva (Brewer) Kent. A homemaker...
Linda M. McAllister-Morgan, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda M. McCallister-Morgan, 69, of West Middlesex, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at her residence following an extended illness. Linda was born October 9, 1952, in Sharon to Helen (Cartwright) McCallister and Raymond McCallister. She was a barmaid at the...
Dorothy Anzevino, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Allar-Anzevino, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 12, 2022, at her home. She was born in Struthers, Ohio, on July 8, 1931, to the late Joseph and Mary (Barron) Ontko. Dorothy was a wonderful, generous person. She was an excellent cook...
Helen M. Kearns, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Kearns, 95, of New Castle passed away peacefully with her children at her side Saturday afternoon, August 13, 2022. Mrs. Kearns was born September 7, 1926, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Otto and Lillian (McGregor) Falls. A lifelong city...
Michael Albert Rothbauer, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Rothbauer, 69, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Greenbriar Healthcare Center in Boardman, Ohio. He was born on August 1, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Albert and Martha (Lipp) Rothbauer. Michael graduated from Ursuline High School in 1971. He worked at...
Madison Jade “Jade Bird” Everson, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Madison Jade “Jade Bird” Everson, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, found peace on Monday, August 8, 2022, while a patient of UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. She was only 19. Madison was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on April 9, 2003, a daughter to Meade Everson, Sr. and...
Patty Granger, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patty (Streiner) Granger, 69, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, August 13, at Hospice House after a 20-year battle with MS. She was born March 6, 1953 in Youngstown daughter of the late Bill and Ann Streiner and was a lifelong area resident. Patty was a...
Dennis A. Worley, Sr., Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis A. Worley, Sr., age 71 of Alliance, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 13. He was born October 16, 1950 to the late George and Evelyn (Mergenthaler) Worley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in...
Linda Mae Thompson, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Mae Thompson, 78 of Cranberry Township, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Saturday evening, August 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born on October 20, 1943 in her mother’s farmhouse in Columbiana, a daughter of Rev. Benjamin J. and Betty Irene (Yarian)...
Nicholas J. Cyphert, Washingtonville, Ohio
WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. Cyphert, 29, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born Wednesday, February 17, 1993, in Alliance, the son of Brian Cyphert and Stacy Shannon. Arrangements are pending at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers to the family or...
Darlene Strawn, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Strawn, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 5:02 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 74. Darlene was born on December 11, 1947, the daughter of the late David Eason and Bonnie Griffine. She grew up in Alliance and...
John L. Fellure, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Fellure, age 80, of Alliance passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 12, 1941, to the late Willars and Leulla (Sprigs) Fellure. John graduated from East Liverpool High School. He was also a veteran of...
Magdalena Covas, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Magdalena Covas, 92, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Assumption Village. She was born October 14, 1929 in Mallorca, Spain, a daughter of the late Juan and Margarita Camps Colomar. Magdalena was a charter member of St. Luke’s Church before becoming a member of...
Anna L. (Gump) Hall, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna L. (Gump) Hall, 93, of Sebring passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Anna was born on June 19, 1929 in Fairview, West Virginia, to the late Dennis and Alta (Copeland) Gump. She was a faithful...
Local YMCA offering free haircuts
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- The Grove City YMCA is offering free haircuts between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday. You can call ahead for a time slot. Donations and tips will be accepted. If you can’t make it, there will be another free haircut event again on Thursday.
Woman heard crying for help at Warren home
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say when they responded to a call of a woman being attacked in Warren, they could hear her crying for help when they pulled up. Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to a house in the 700 block of Oak Knoll Ave. SE on reports of a domestic dispute.
Bond set for woman connected to credit union robbery
The woman charged with holding up a local credit union last week is sitting in the Mahoning County Jail now on a $25,000 bond.
