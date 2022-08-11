ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Highway connectors shut down after fire breaks out near major interchange in Fresno

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

A highway fire in Fresno on Thursday afternoon caused nearby highways to be shut down, creating traffic delays near downtown.

Fresno Fire Department crews responded to the blaze at the interchange of Highway 99 and Highway 180 around 1 p.m.

The highway connectors from northbound 99 to westbound 180 and southbound 99 to eastbound 180 were closed, Caltrans reported.

The fire was under control by 1:15 p.m., though crews remained to mop up the scene.

“Expect delays and watch out for firefighters working along the highway,” the fire department reported on social media.

