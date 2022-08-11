Read full article on original website
Young Professionals Initiative names 40 Under Forty Class of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana, a program of the Greater Shreveport Chamber, has announced announce the 40 Under Forty Class of 2022. “We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of Northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen, YPI...
Louisiana's three abortion clinics will relocate to other states, staff says
NEW ORLEANS - All three abortion clinics in Louisiana have plans to leave the state after the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected the most recent appeal from abortion providers in a case challenging the state's trigger law, which outlaws the procedure. The relocations will leave Louisiana without an abortion clinic for the first time in nearly 50 years.
