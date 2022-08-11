Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, today announced the hiring of industry veteran Greg Griffin as VP, Central Regional Manager. Griffin will manage existing branches across the Central United States while also focusing on the company’s growth plans in the region. The news comes following the expansion of several branches in Green Bay, WI., Monona, WI., and Crystal Lake, IL. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005731/en/ Griffin comes to Nations Lending from Guaranteed Rate where he served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth. Griffin managed a team that at Guaranteed Rate that was responsible for nearly $500 million in annual loan volume. Prior to that, he spent more than eight years at New American Funding. “Nations is a great fit for what I want in a workplace. The culture and size make me feel like my actions lead to a direct impact,” said Griffin. “Working here is fantastic because I feel like I’m more than just a number in an office. I’m ready to grow our team and get to work.”

