2024 center John Bol will take an official visit to Michigan from September 9-11, the composite five-star prospect confirmed this week on his Instagram page. Bol, a 7-foot-1 talent from Sunrise Christian (Kansas), is the No. 3 center in the class of 2024 and a top-20 player nationally, per the 247Sports composite. He's considered the top player from his state.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO