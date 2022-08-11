ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

2024 five-star center John Bol plans official visit to Michigan

2024 center John Bol will take an official visit to Michigan from September 9-11, the composite five-star prospect confirmed this week on his Instagram page. Bol, a 7-foot-1 talent from Sunrise Christian (Kansas), is the No. 3 center in the class of 2024 and a top-20 player nationally, per the 247Sports composite. He's considered the top player from his state.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan College Basketball
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Basketball
East Lansing, MI
Sports
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy