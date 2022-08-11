Read full article on original website
Michigan State football notes: Competition continues at RB, K
By the end of Michigan State’s spring practices, Jalen Berger emerged as the hot name in the running backs room. After taking a few sessions to get acclimated, Berger started impressing coaches and teammates with his positional versatility, displaying savvy as a pass-catcher and power as a runner. As...
2024 five-star center John Bol plans official visit to Michigan
2024 center John Bol will take an official visit to Michigan from September 9-11, the composite five-star prospect confirmed this week on his Instagram page. Bol, a 7-foot-1 talent from Sunrise Christian (Kansas), is the No. 3 center in the class of 2024 and a top-20 player nationally, per the 247Sports composite. He's considered the top player from his state.
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard praises improvements from Hunter Dickinson, Kobe Bufkin
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team replaces four starters from a season ago, and the program’s upcoming trip to Europe will give Juwan Howard and Co. a valuable opportunity to incorporate five freshmen and two transfers. But as the Wolverines have practiced together ahead...
Youssef Khayat explains why he picked Michigan basketball, what he brings to the Wolverines
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Juwan Howard may not have watched Youssef Khayat play in person during his recruitment, but the Lebanese freshman is undoubtedly a cultural fit for the Michigan basketball program. Khayat this week joined "Defend the Block," a Michigan Athletics podcast, to discuss his basketball upbringing and...
Four-star EDGE Marquise Lightfoot says bond with Michigan grew stronger at BBQ
Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy EDGE prospect Marquise Lightfoot discusses his growing connection to Michigan's coaching staff after his attendance at U-M's Barbecue at the Big House.
