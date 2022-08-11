ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Timpano Las Olas finally ready to flex mussels again in downtown Fort Lauderdale

By Ben Crandell, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IT24K_0hDrNCsJ00
Tavistock Restaurant Collection vice president of food and beverage Michael Ferraro in the newly renovated dining room at Timpano Las Olas restaurant in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday. The restaurant will reopen on Aug. 25 after being closed for more than two years. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

After sitting empty for nearly 30 months since the emergence of the pandemic, longtime downtown Fort Lauderdale dining hot spot Timpano is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 25 after an extraordinary renovation that eliminates nearly every memory of the old space.

Remain calm — Timpano’s famed roasted mussels are back. But that is about the only thing you may recognize in the new space.

The 292-seat Las Olas Boulevard restaurant will return with a new name — the former Timpano Italian Chophouse is now Timpano Las Olas — an entirely new look, a new menu and a new vision orchestrated by Chef Michael Ferraro, as seen on “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Bar Rescue.”

Ferraro says the new menu strikes a balance between the simplicity of his father’s red sauce and the urbanity of a caviar service presented on Versace plates.

“It was designed to be as approachable as it is serious, and as classic as it is modern,” Ferraro says. “Our dishes are intended to highlight quality with the freshness of the ingredients as the star.”

A consistently rewarding local favorite on the downtown Fort Lauderdale dining scene since it opened in 1999 — its wood-plank floors, comfy booths, aproned waitstaff and a band’s jazzy vocals evoking an old-school, Sinatra-friendly joint — Timpano definitely was due for a refresh.

But owners at Orlando-based Tavistock Restaurant Collection, where Ferraro serves as vice president of food and beverage, have taken the space to an entirely new level of sleek, modern sophistication. The restaurant and the menu are designed to satisfy the appetites of the evolving Las Olas dining crowd, Ferraro says.

“South Florida is a sexy location, a little bit more edgy,” Ferraro says. “This one had to be a little bit more elevated. It’s absolutely stunning.”

Below is a look at what’s coming to Timpano Las Olas.

New look

Before you get to the food or the drinks, you’ll be struck by its remarkable new design. If his recent renovation of Timpano Hyde Park in Tampa was a $1 million job, this one was more, Ferraro says. And it shows.

Clearly, this is not your parents’ Timpano: Out are the warm, stucco-colored walls, white tablecloths and grandma’s chandeliers; in is a sleek motif taking cues from Art Deco and the clubby speakeasy trend.

The dark color palette is deep emerald, aubergine and gold, with custom wallpaper depicting a Timpano Las Olas signature, the peacock. The dining room is accented by metal-chain curtains and artful chandeliers, both modern and a beautiful throwback to the Roaring Twenties.

“People are going to walk into Timpano Las Olas and say, ‘Wow.’ There’s not really much around Fort Lauderdale that is quite done to this level. You’ll see that as soon as you walk in the door,” Ferraro says.

A focal point of the dining room is an inviting lounge, which renderings of the space depict with a DJ in one corner.

The restaurant also includes a private wine tasting chamber, which can be reserved as a dining room capable of seating more than 20. The room includes temperature-controlled wine refrigerators and audiovisual amenities.

Another new feature of Timpano Las Olas will be Il Giardino, an outdoor patio with all-weather coverings. This space, positioned across the street from the energetic terrace at YOLO, will add to the bustle of the block, once considered a ghost town.

“We’re doing it in a different way,” says Ferraro, who expects the Timpano garden to exude a laidback warmth. “But the more the merrier. The more people on this end of Las Olas, the better for everyone.”

New chefs

Timpano Las Olas is one of 15 restaurants that are part of Tavistock Restaurant Collection, including Abe & Louie’s in Boca Raton and Timpano Hyde Park, which reopened about a year ago, with Ferraro overseeing the project.

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Ferraro came to Tavistock last year after a stint as corporate executive chef at Charlie Palmer Collective, with 17 restaurants from New York to Napa Valley. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade as co-owner and executive chef at the restaurant Delicatessen in New York.

On TV, he has served as a judge on Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay,” a challenger to Chef Geoffrey Zakarian on “Iron Chef,” and as a culinary expert on Spike TV’s “Bar Rescue.”

The new menu at Timpano Las Olas was created by Ferraro, with help from Stuart Whitfield, Tavistock’s corporate pastry chef, and Omar Lorenzana, Timpano Las Olas executive chef. Lorenzana most recently served as executive chef at NoMo Kitchen in the boutique NoMo SoHo Hotel in lower Manhattan.

After more than two decades in the restaurant business in New York, Ferraro says he noticed a shift in dining habits, which accelerated during the pandemic, as restaurant operators gravitated to South Florida.

“There’s been a major shakeup in the past four years, even before COVID, where elevated food now permeates cities big or small in all areas of America,” he says. “There’s already great food in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas, but to be one of the first to say, ‘Let’s raise the bar one more notch,’ it’s exciting.”

New menu

First things first: The roasted mussels are back. They are literally the only thing left from the old menu.

“The whole time I was doing this project, all I heard was, ‘What about the mussels?’ ” Ferraro says. “And I understand. They’re simple, a delicious snack, and it was their No. 1 seller. So it’s there. A nod to the past.”

Elsewhere, the menu goes into a completely new direction — Ferraro calls it “approachable Italian, but sophisticated” — that leans into his Italian-American upbringing, from his family red sauce recipe to his dad’s namesake Georgio’s Meatballs antipasti. The Italian-flour pasta will be handmade at the restaurant, and Timpano Las Olas will have an in-house baking and pastry program.

“The look of the dishes is very refined, crisp and clean. The plateware that we have is gorgeous,” Ferraro says.

Signature entrees include an 8-ounce Westholme Wagyu Hanger Steak from Queensland, Australia ($65), Tuna Saltimbocca ($38), and Veal Chop Parmesan ($58).

A two-person meal that Ferraro says has been very popular in Tampa is the Parm-to-Table Experience called Uni Alfredo, with housemade fettucine, pecorino Romano and uni (sea urchin roe) for $65. A popular side is Timpano’s branded Kaviari Siberian Caviar ($45 for 14 grams).

Also prepared for two: a 32-ounce tomahawk steak with fennel pollen, charred lemon, roasted garlic and rosemary ($155); and a 48-ounce porterhouse cut ($175).

Along with the mussels (on the menu called Old School Roasted Mussels; $17), the appetizers include his father’s Georgio’s Meatballs with ricotta and red sauce ($15), and semolina-dusted fried calamari ($18). The pasta menu includes housemade cavatelli with rapini, Italian sausage, chiles and pecorino ($25); and bucatini al pesto, prepared tableside from a giant Parmesan wheel ($25).

The plan is for Timpano Las Olas to debut with a dinner menu at first, with lunch and bench options to follow in subsequent weeks.

New drinks

The wine and beverage program was developed by General Manager Mark Molina, a certified sommelier who comes to the job after stints as general manager at upscale steakhouses in suburban Boston (Coach Grill) and downtown Chicago (ZED451), and Drew Romanos, the front of house manager, formerly of Abe & Louie’s Boston.

Cocktail highlights include the Pecan & Pancetta Smoked Old Fashioned, smoked tableside with Basil Hayden bourbon, Angostura bitters and pecan-pancetta bacon, as well as Timpano’s signature espresso martini and frozen blood-orange Negroni.

The wine list, both by the glass and bottle, is thoughtful and expansive. There are hundreds of bottles from across the globe, among them a smart selection of Spanish reds, including representation from Scala Dei ($84) and Alvaro Palacios ($120) in the Priorat region.

Timpano Las Olas is at 450 E. Fort Lauderdale Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Visit TimpanoLasOlas.com .

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com . Follow IG: @BenCrandell and TW: @BenCrandell .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ask Lois: Where can tweens have fun in South Florida?

“We have a 12-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. Can you recommend activities for them? We have done the candy history tour in West Palm Beach, which was fun, Secret Woods park, Butterfly World and Lion Country Safari. We’ve also gone rollerskating and ice skating. We’re considering a Brightline ride, but then what do you do when you get off?” — Elise Herman, Pembroke Pines Kudos to you, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Restaurants
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Tampa, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Boca Raton, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Gekkō, Patio Bar & Pizza, and Vicky Bakery

Miami's latest round of openings includes two new restaurants in Fort Lauderdale and the grand opening of Gekkō, a restaurant by Dave Grutman and Bad Bunny. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Gekkō. 8 SE Eighth St., Miami. 305-423-8884. Miami restaurateur David Grutman...
MIAMI, FL
miamicurated.com

Dine Out Lauderdale and Things to Do, Too

The Lazy Dayz of Summer may be here, but with that comes the annual Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 running from now through the month of September. What better way to indulge in your favorite restaurants or try somewhere new? Get deals and sample some of the leading eateries in Fort Lauderdale with special Dine Out Lauderdale menus, all with three courses specially priced at $35 or $45. And make a day of it with our suggestions for things to do plus Fort Lauderdale has its spa days now!
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocamag.com

The Countdown is On for The 2022 Boca Ballroom Battle

It’s back and it’s going to be BIG. After two years of televising one of Boca’s favorite fundraising events, the Boca Ballroom Battle will be live once again, at The Boca Raton’s Mizner Center on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. You have 26 days (but who’s counting!) to secure those tickets and support your favorite dancer. And this year’s group—known as the “Extraordinary Eight”—is bound to make this “comeback” to a live performance dynamic and fun.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? Restaurant Row will feature four new eateries by Boca Raton’s Town Center mall

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In Boca ...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Zakarian
Person
Bobby Flay
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami In 2022

Miami is known for its beaches, Cuban sandwiches, and Latin cuisines. It also has the best fresh fish in town. Moreover, what if you get a sushi craving? Which restaurant would you visit to quench this craving? You can choose an extravagant feast or a classic izakaya. Here are the 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami 2022.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Best things to do this week in South Florida: Christopher Cross, Dierks Bentley, Albert Castiglia, Summer Jamz

Soft-rock pioneer Christopher Cross, performing Wednesday at the Broward Center, won an Oscar for “Arthur’s Theme,” a gooey-centered 1981 tribute to unexpected romance and a city filled with serendipity and possibility, captured in its refrain: “When you get caught between the moon and New York City …” The night sky is also transfixing to seaside balladeer Jack Johnson on the recently released ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocamag.com

The Salty Donut Is Opening in West Palm

Miami’s celebrated donut shop is heading north and opening this week in The Square (formally Rosemary Square and City Place). The sixth shop for the family-owned company marks its debut in Palm Beach. The festivities start this Friday, Aug. 19 and run through the weekend. The first 50 guests each day will receive a swag bag.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Mussels#Hot Spot#Lower Manhattan#Design#Food Drink#Timpano Las Olas#Florida Sun Sentinel Tns#Timpano Italian Chophouse
BOCANEWSNOW

EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks

Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Boy, 10, Loses Part of Leg in Florida Keys Shark Attack: Family

A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to a Miami hospital where he had part of his leg amputated after he was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys over the weekend, family members said. Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family were snorkeling along a shallow reef Saturday when he was...
MIAMI, FL
margatetalk.com

Coconut Creek City Officials Discuss New Cheesecake Factory Location

The Coconut Creek Promenade could be the site of a new Cheesecake Factory location, as long as the city commission gives final approval to site plans at the Promenade. The Coconut Creek City Commission discussed the new location at their Wednesday, July 14 meeting and approved the site on the first reading.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
NBC Miami

Bad Bunny Opens ‘Gekkō' Restaurant in Brickell With David Grutman

Bad Bunny’s presence has been felt across Miami this past weekend, starting with the grand opening of his restaurant on Thursday night. The world-famous recording artist partnered with Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman to open Gekkō, a "Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge," in Brickell. Dozens of high-profile guests attended...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? Eight-story apartment building proposed for Delray Beach

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? 1625 ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Where to find free beach parking in Palm Beach County

Free beach parking might seem like a dream in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, but plenty of spaces can be found along Palm Beach County’s 37 miles of coastline. The free beachside parking spots get easier to find as you travel north from Boca Raton to Tequesta. To keep up...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Axios Miami

City of Miami closes Virginia Key Outdoor Center over code violations

Virginia Key Outdoor Center. Photo courtesy of Esther AlonsoThe city of Miami shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center on Friday for several code violations and more than $140,000 in past-due rent.The recreation center's director of operations and marketing, Diana Perez-Pazos, told Axios that police threatened to arrest her if she refused to sign an arrest affidavit for the code violations. The center, which is on city-owned property, shared surveillance video of the police investigation with WPLG Local 10. What they're saying: Both Perez-Pazos and the center's owner, Esther Alonso, denied the accusations. Perez-Pazos told Axios she believes the...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING NEW SYSTEM SOUTHEAST OF FLORIDA

Newly Formed System As Of Sunday Evening. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a newly formed system to the southeast of Florida. The good news: despite it’s potentially troubling location, the system is not expected to develop into a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy