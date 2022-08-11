Read full article on original website
Nigel Slater’s recipe for halloumi, tomatoes and basil
Cut 350g of tomatoes in half and put them in a roasting tin. Season with salt, pepper, several sprigs of thyme and a crushed clove of garlic. Set the oven at 200C/gas mark 6. Peel 4 medium-sized banana shallots or small onions, then cut each in half and then into thick segments. Add them to the tomatoes. Pour 3 tbsp of olive oil over the tomatoes and shallots, then bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes.
3 Delicious White Eggplant Recipes You Have to Try
Try any of these three white eggplant recipes to cook white eggplant at home! In a few simple steps, learn how to grill, roast or stuff and bake white eggplant.
Healthy Recipe: Warm German Style Potato Salad with Caraway Seeds
Everyone loves a good potato salad, and this Warm German Style Potato Salad with Caraway Seeds certainly falls into the ‘Ann’s Favorites’ category! First of all it’s made with a delicious caraway infused Dijon mustard vinaigrette, that gets sucked up into the warm spuds as they’re tossed together with it. Secondly, there’s the contrast of the crisp crunchy celery and the sharp sweet bite of scallions with the soft, warm mustardy potatoes. So yummy!
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
Egg Salad Sandwiches with Chives and Dill
Good egg salad should be creamy (but not too mayonnaise-y) with a hint of tang and a little bit of crunch. I’m also a strong believer that really good egg salad should be ready to eat as soon as it’s mixed together — there should be no need for it to sit in the fridge for the flavors to meld.
Preeti Mistry's Charred Corn with Tamarind Butter & Herbs
"This method adds a tangy brightness that makes sweet corn even more exciting," says the chef, who stars on an episode of Waffles & Mochi, Michelle Obama's new Netflix food series for kids. "It's like an explosion of flavors!" Ingredients. Ingredient Checklist. 4 ears fresh corn, shucked. 2 tablespoons peanut...
Garlic Herb Butter Roasted Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Garlic Herb Butter Roasted Chicken recipe makes the juiciest, most tender chicken thanks to the fresh butter, zesty garlic, lemons, and aromatic stuffing. This recipe can be prepared in just 20 minutes and cooked in 1 hour 20 minutes. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Indian-Chinese Broccoli Manchurian Stir Fry [Vegan]
1/2 tablespoon rice flour (optional) 1 medium-sized red bell pepper, cut into small pieces. In a mixing bowl mix the cornstarch, rice flour and the all purpose flour with enough water to form a smooth batter. The batter should be of coating consistency. Add in the salt. In a large...
Giada De Laurentiis’ Mom’s Potato Salad ‘Is Nearly a Meal in Itself’
Here's a family favorite of Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis: her mother's kid-favorite standout Potato Salad.
Oniony Brothy Beans
Don’t be surprised that the humble onion builds the base for this incredibly flavorful broth. Onion wedges get seared on their flat sides, giving deep, savory allium notes before the pot gets deglazed with broth and seasoned rice vinegar, adding an acidic punch. Creamy beans and pearl onions soak up all the flavor as they cook. (We highly recommend a loaf of crusty bread to mop up all the goodness at the bottom of the bowl). White beans like cannellini work especially well here, but feel free to use whatever beans you have in your pantry. This is the perfect bowl to curl up on your couch with on a crisp fall evening.
Garlic Herb Butter Meatloaf
There are some meals that are just classics, like mac and cheese or burger night. Meatloaf falls squarely into that category, as it’s been popular since the 1930s when penny pinching was crucial. This recipe for garlic herb butter meatloaf is a new take on this iconic American dinner, with tons of flavor from the garlic herb sauce you pour on top of each slice.
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic
There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
Grilled sweet corn 6 ways
Fresh sweet corn is delicious just boiled and buttered with salt and pepper, but grilling it and adding a flavored butter and other toppings takes it to the next level. To grill corn, remove shucks and silks if you wish, brush with melted butter or olive oil, and place over hot coals for 20 minutes, turning often. If you prefer, you can boil the corn first for 5 to 7 minutes, then finish on the grill for 10 minutes.
Is the 5-Second Rule Real?
In Too Afraid to Ask, we’re answering all the food-related questions you’d rather not have loitering in the search history of your corporate laptop. Today: Is the five-second rule actually real?. My curse is clumsiness. Forever, I’ve sent any edible object in my radius flying like a frisbee...
What Exactly Is the Difference Between Mayonnaise and Miracle Whip?
While condiments in general can be very polarizing, mayonnaise is particularly controversial. Whether you prefer it spread on your sandwiches or tossed into a chicken salad, if you love mayo then you probably really love mayo — and if you hate it you really hate it. And then there’s...
Sweet And Sour Sauce Recipe
Before sweet and spicy was trendy, there was sweet and sour. This sauce — and the various dishes based around it — have been a staple in Chinese-American restaurants for years. If you want to create something similar to restaurant-style sweet and sour pork at home, or if you want something to dip your egg rolls into besides those little packets of hot mustard and duck sauce, this condiment, crafted by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, comes together in minutes and consists primarily of pantry staples.
I've been a chef for 15 years. Here are my 6 tips for making the best grilled chicken.
As a restaurant cook, I've learned that using a marinade or brine and waiting to add sauce on the grill is essential for delicious grilled chicken.
How to Soften Cream Cheese 3 Ways
Whether you’re making a homemade cheesecake or a bowl of tangy cream cheese frosting, it’s important that the cream cheese is soft before starting to get a perfectly smooth texture. If cream cheese is blended while it’s cold, the finished dish will have a lumpy, curdled look. No one wants that!
Replace processed sugar with these healthier alternatives
Sugar constitutes a routine part of our diet and occurs naturally in many kinds of foods. According to Harvard Medical School, while consuming sugar by itself is not detrimental to health, the problem arises when a majority of our sugar intake comes from ‘added sugar’, also called refined or processed sugar.
Double-Chocolate Zucchini Bread
This chocolate zucchini bread recipe came about after senior food editor Christina Chaey posed an existential question in the test kitchen one random Tuesday: “What is the point of zucchini bread?” Reader, I slow-blinked. What is the point of zucchini bread?! Is it a celebration of mild-tasting and moisture-filled zucchini? A frantic ploy to keep up with summer’s copious supply? An attempt at enticing picky eaters to eat their vegetables?
