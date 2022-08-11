Read full article on original website
Reds' India was airlifted to hospital after HBP in Field of Dreams game
Jonathan India's experience at the Field of Dreams game nearly turned into a nightmare. The Cincinnati Reds second baseman took a hit-by-pitch off his leg in the second inning of Thursday's game in Dyersville, Iowa, but didn't initially feel anything unusual. India shook off the intense pain and bruising at first, not wanting to leave the "once in a lifetime" event, and he even took another at-bat.
College Football World Reacts To Death Of Texas Football Legend
The University of Texas has lost an all-time football great. Steve Worster, a legendary Texas football player who rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns during his career, has died at 73. Our thoughts are with his friends and family members. Worst finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting...
Sports Edge: Williamsport needs to do the right thing for a Little League controversy
Something happened at the end of an Oregon-Washington game that leaves a very bitter taste in my mouth - I’ve seen some screwy endings, but I am waiting for someone from Little League in Williamsport to explain what happened.
Albert Pujols launches his second home run of the game to give Cardinals a 6-2 lead
Albert Pujols launched his second home run of the game to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 6-2 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 689th home run of his career traveled 443 feet.
BMW Championship returning to Caves Valley, Bellerive
The second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the BMW Championship, will return to Caves Valley Golf Club outside Baltimore
Column: Harvick seizes momentum ahead of NASCAR playoffs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Well hello, Happy. Welcome to NASCAR's championship race. Just when it seemed time to write off Kevin Harvick, at least for this season, the old man of the garage has figured out how to win again. He has two victories in eight days — after snapping a 65-race losing streak dating to 2020 — and all the momentum headed into the playoffs.
