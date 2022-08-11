ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

theScore

Reds' India was airlifted to hospital after HBP in Field of Dreams game

Jonathan India's experience at the Field of Dreams game nearly turned into a nightmare. The Cincinnati Reds second baseman took a hit-by-pitch off his leg in the second inning of Thursday's game in Dyersville, Iowa, but didn't initially feel anything unusual. India shook off the intense pain and bruising at first, not wanting to leave the "once in a lifetime" event, and he even took another at-bat.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Death Of Texas Football Legend

The University of Texas has lost an all-time football great. Steve Worster, a legendary Texas football player who rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns during his career, has died at 73. Our thoughts are with his friends and family members. Worst finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Column: Harvick seizes momentum ahead of NASCAR playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Well hello, Happy. Welcome to NASCAR's championship race. Just when it seemed time to write off Kevin Harvick, at least for this season, the old man of the garage has figured out how to win again. He has two victories in eight days — after snapping a 65-race losing streak dating to 2020 — and all the momentum headed into the playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS

