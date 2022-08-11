ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Suspect In $8K Ulta Beauty Theft Nabbed At Crime Scene, Wanted Out Of PA: West Windsor Police

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
West Windsor Police

A suspect in an Ulta Beauty theft totaling $8,000 was arrested as she returned to the crime scene and was found to be wanted out of Pennsylvania and several other areas, authorities said.

Three women hid more than $8,000 worth of designer fragrances in bags brought with them to the Ulta Beauty store on Nassau Park Boulevard and left without paying on Sunday, July 3, West Windsor Police said.

A worker allegedly recognized the distinctive red hair and tattoos of one of the suspects, Natilia I. Victor, of Trenton, as she returned to the store on Sunday, July 17.

Victor was detained after leaving the store and tried to use a driver’s license belonging to someone else to hide her real identity, police said.

A follow-up investigation found that Victor had was a “wanted person” out of Pennsylvania and had arrest warrants from Ewing, Lawrence, and Trenton, authorities said.

Victor was arrested and charged with shoplifting, hindering, and other offenses before being taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

