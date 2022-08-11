Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
pdxmonthly.com
Chef Maya Lovelace, Formerly of Yonder and Mae, Is Leaving the Restaurant Industry
Chef Maya Lovelace served up a special kind of Southern food in Portland—generous quantities of Appalachian cuisine made with straight-from-the-South ingredients and locally grown produce, inspired by her grandmother’s North Carolina cooking. But now, after two decades in the kitchen, she says she's stepping away from the restaurant...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Mid-Autumn Festival Moonlight Market at Lan Su Chinese Garden
Celebrate a special Chinese holiday at Lan Sun Chinese Garden’s Mid-Autumn Festival Moonlight Market. The Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates the harvest moon during the autumnal equinox. In Chinese culture, the image of a full moon symbolizes a happy family reunion. Lan Su Chinese Garden is hosting two nights of the...
kptv.com
Portland man says his Kia Soul was stolen after TikTok challenge went viral
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some Kia owners are taking precautions following a TikTok challenge. The challenge seems to be encouraging people to steal Kia vehicles, and the car manufacturer is taking notice. North Portland resident Joseph Conroy had his Kia Soul stolen last Friday. He says that through the TikTok...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire
Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
WTGS
Rare blue lobster caught in Portland, set to live in tank at diner
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rare blue lobster caught near Peaks Island will soon have a new home. Sternman Luke Rand says he and his father, Captain Mark Rand, have been fishing together for about 20 years. They were out fishing near Peaks Island Thursday when they caught the blue lobster.
WWEEK
Downtown Portland Is Among the Worst Cities in Terms of Rebounding From the Pandemic, Study Shows
When it comes to recovering from the pandemic, downtown Portland is bringing up the rear. That’s the conclusion of researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, who are using cellphone GPS data to see how many people are returning to businesses, bars, restaurants, and other attractions in 62 downtowns around the county as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs.
‘It’s scary’: North Portland families sell their homes to escape homeless camps, crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — For sale signs line what were once sought-after neighborhoods in North Portland. Many families are selling their homes due to an increase in violence and homeless camps in that area. “It makes you not feel that great about living here,” said Greg Dilkes, who has lived...
Portland Burger Week returns with juicy deals
All this week get a juicy deal at the best local burger joints -- it's Portland Burger Week.
pdxmonthly.com
A New Blood Donation Center in Beaverton Wants to Pay You for Your Platelets
Donating blood isn’t often associated with Netflix and chill, but a new blood donation center in Beaverton wants to change all that. After opening locations in Minnesota and North Carolina, the third location of the Trusting Heart Blood Center opened in Beaverton this past July. The hook? Donors get...
Family ‘paranoid’ after second attack on Portland home
A SE Portland family who was targeted in a second attack at their home says someone tried to set their house on fire two weeks after vandals struck.
pdxmonthly.com
A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland
Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
Architect’s well-preserved midcentury modern home in SW Portland is for sale at $1,795,000
The allure of midcentury modern houses, designed for easy indoor-outdoor living, has endured, especially in the Pacific Northwest, because seeing unpainted wood and large windows framing greenery is comforting and attractive. A well-preserved 1957 dwelling for sale in Southwest Portland has hallmarks of midcentury modern design that continue to be...
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip
This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
‘People are hurting’: Community reels from another violent weekend
One person was killed and five others were injured in different shootings across the Portland metro area over the weekend, leading community leaders to call for action.
thereflector.com
Celebration of life for Jerre and Sharon Crisp
We invite you to join us as we celebrate the lives of our parents, their love for friends and family, and their commitment to faith on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 3500 NW 129th St., Vancouver, Washington, 98685. Coffee and a...
‘He was just a young kid’: Fatal N. Portland shooting shakes neighborhood accustomed to gunfire
A fatal shooting Sunday night at Northgate Park stunned residents of North Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood, including a woman who rushed out of her house to try to help the victim. Police responded shortly after 10 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street and...
kptv.com
Caught on Camera: Attempted arson targets home of elderly Portlanders
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland couple says they have been harassed by a group of people for the last few weeks, but that it escalated early Monday morning when individuals tried to light one of their parent’s homes on fire. “We just want some help,” said Mackie Duong....
How a Portland ‘lesbian bar for everyone’ closed after one day
The queue spanned the block when Portland’s first self-identified lesbian bar in over a decade opened its doors July 1. Named for a radical 20th-century feminist and physician who called the city home, Doc Marie’s promised to be “for everyone.”. It closed the next day. Two managers...
More Black men are dying in Portland homicides than anyone else
The new year started out ominously. Less than two hours into 2022, a man and his nephew were gunned down on Northeast 131st Place. At a joint funeral for Andre Foster, 42, and Quayan Foster, 21, Senior Pastor Roy L. Tate of Christ Memorial Church demanded family and friends work to stop the violence that has led to a far disproportionate number of Black men killed in Portland.
