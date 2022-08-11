ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pdxmonthly.com

Chef Maya Lovelace, Formerly of Yonder and Mae, Is Leaving the Restaurant Industry

Chef Maya Lovelace served up a special kind of Southern food in Portland—generous quantities of Appalachian cuisine made with straight-from-the-South ingredients and locally grown produce, inspired by her grandmother’s North Carolina cooking. But now, after two decades in the kitchen, she says she's stepping away from the restaurant...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Mid-Autumn Festival Moonlight Market at Lan Su Chinese Garden

Celebrate a special Chinese holiday at Lan Sun Chinese Garden’s Mid-Autumn Festival Moonlight Market. The Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates the harvest moon during the autumnal equinox. In Chinese culture, the image of a full moon symbolizes a happy family reunion. Lan Su Chinese Garden is hosting two nights of the...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire

Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sailor Jerry
pdxmonthly.com

A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland

Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Art#Tattooing#Portland Tattoo Artist#Social Media Cred#Icon Tattoo#American Traditional
Becca C

5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip

This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
PORTLAND, OR
930 AM KMPT

This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
MISSOULA, MT
thereflector.com

Celebration of life for Jerre and Sharon Crisp

We invite you to join us as we celebrate the lives of our parents, their love for friends and family, and their commitment to faith on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 3500 NW 129th St., Vancouver, Washington, 98685. Coffee and a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Oregonian

More Black men are dying in Portland homicides than anyone else

The new year started out ominously. Less than two hours into 2022, a man and his nephew were gunned down on Northeast 131st Place. At a joint funeral for Andre Foster, 42, and Quayan Foster, 21, Senior Pastor Roy L. Tate of Christ Memorial Church demanded family and friends work to stop the violence that has led to a far disproportionate number of Black men killed in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy