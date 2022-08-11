ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn women’s basketball to face Tennessee in Knoxville in January

By Lila Bromberg, Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

UConn women’s basketball’s 2022-23 nonconference schedule is officially set following an announcement of the date for its matchup against Tennessee.

The Huskies and Volunteers will face off in Knoxville, Tennessee on Jan. 26, the programs announced Thursday. The game was already on the season slate, but the date had yet to be determined.

The time and TV channel for the matchup will be announced at a later date.

UConn has a 16-9 all-time record against Tennessee, most recently defeating the Volunteers, 75-56, last season behind a 25-point performance from Azzi Fudd.

The Huskies’ nonconference schedule also includes matchups against Northeastern, Texas, NC State, Duke (Phil Knight Legacy tournament), Notre Dame, Princeton, Maryland, Florida State (Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase) and South Carolina.

