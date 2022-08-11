ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Want to be sure you don’t have COVID? FDA now says you'll need to pass 3 home tests

By Ken Alltucker, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPGNE_0hDrMfF300

If you're taking an at-home COVID-19 test and want to be confident you're clear of the virus, you'll need not just one or two but three tests with negative results over five days before it's likely safe to hug Grandma.

That's the new recommendation Thursday from the Food and Drug Administration. It follows a new study that concludes three home COVID-19 tests with 48 hours between tests for those without symptoms delivers a higher degree of accuracy than two tests over three days.

The recommendation for a third test is directed at those who fear they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or want to leave no doubt they are negative for the virus.

Even with that stipulation, Thursday's recommendation signals a significant shift in a system where home tests are mostly sold and distributed in two-test kits.

Home antigen tests are quick and inexpensive but less sensitive than polymerase chain reaction or PCR tests, which are usually performed in a lab. Though the FDA has cleared more than two dozen home antigen tests that detect proteins from the coronavirus, it says the home tests are less accurate, especially in detecting a case early in an infection or in people who don't have symptoms.

That means people who have no symptoms and take a home test immediately after being exposed to the virus could get a false negative result. That's why the FDA had been recommending repeat testing, usually over 48 hours.

The new study, led by University of Massachusetts researchers, said the two-test kits typically sold at pharmacies or grocers are still highly accurate for people with symptoms. Study participants with symptoms who used home tests twice over 48 hours accurately detected COVID-19 in 93% of cases in which the virus was found using more sensitive labs tests.

Yet among people who weren't showing symptoms, the accuracy fell to 63% for those who took two tests over 48 hours. Taking a third test two days after the second improved the accuracy to 79%.

The study drew more than 5,000 participants from a larger federal study funded by the National Institutes of Health. Participants tested themselves every 48 hours for 15 days using home tests. They also collected samples that were sent to a lab for comparative PCR testing.

Researchers said the higher sensitivity of three tests over five days could catch more cases and inform infected people without symptoms to avoid contact with others and limit spread.

"This was the type of data needed to instill confidence in antigen testing," said Dr. Apurv Soni, a UMass Chan Medical School assistant professor of medicine and a principal investigator on the study.

The study shows antigen testing works for those with or without symptoms, Soni said, but the key is communicating the right message. People without symptoms should take three tests with 48 hours lapsed between each test to be more certain they don't carry the virus.

Soni acknowledges it's "not a trivial change" to recommend three tests for people without symptoms. "Companies would have to decide what makes sense from a product (packaging) perspective," Soni said.

More: Those ‘free’ COVID tests you take? Labs are raking in millions in tax dollars, study says

The Biden administration has required private health insurers and Medicare to cover a monthly allotment of four boxes containing two tests apiece. The administration also has allowed Americans to order three rounds of home tests through the government-run website CovidTests.gov . The free test kits are delivered to a person's home address by the U.S. Postal Service.

Private insurers and Medicare must pay the cost of testing through the duration of the public health emergency, which has been extended through at least mid-October.

Officials with QuidelOrtho, which markets the QuickVue home COVID-19 test, said the study shows serial testing is effective.

"The UMass study adds important data that will be closely examined," said Douglas Bryant, chairman and CEO of QuidelOrtho. "The key takeaway is that serial testing remains an effective tool for both symptomatic diagnosis and asymptomatic screening."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Want to be sure you don’t have COVID? FDA now says you'll need to pass 3 home tests

Comments / 14

Lisa Lee
4d ago

The vaccinated are the only ones getting tested! The vaccinated are the ones creating the variants and other viruses! The vaccinated are dying from the vaccine and serious health issues caused by the vaccine that will lead to death! It is proven the vaccine doesn’t work against Covid but if you would have let you immune system do it’s job you would have been better off! Wake up!

Reply
26
guest
4d ago

False news again the covid test and the vaccine doesn’t work at all. Goodbye news you’re the weakest link lol

Reply
19
Karla Chandler
4d ago

yeah, how about making a test that is accurate OR just keep taking money for nothing?

Reply
19
Related
AOL Corp

FDA recommends repeated at-home COVID tests after false negatives

On the same day that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased COVID-19 guidelines, the Food and Drug Administration issued a statement warning that at-home rapid antigen tests can deliver false negative results and people who need tests should should plan to do so more than once to make sure they are not “unknowingly spreading the SARS-CoV-2 virus to others.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Us Postal Service#Linus Covid#General Health
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salon

How many times can you get reinfected with COVID? Here's what experts say

For many of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, this isn't their first rodeo. In California, new data released by state officials showed that one out of every seven new cases in July was a reinfection. New York health officials have recorded 328,100 cumulative reinfections and 5.77 million infections — suggesting about 5.6 percent of cases are second-time infections. (Reinfections are not tracked at the federal level.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Processed Food

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 11/11/2021. Heart-related disease is one of the most common health issues in the United States. Not only is heart disease the leading cause of death for American women, but one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Part of this can be attributed to the SAD (Standard American Diet), which is full of preservatives, sugar, and deep fried foods. Your diet and exercise routine are both direct players in your heart health, so it’s important to get regular movement and eat nutritious foods.
HEALTH
WebMD

Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

How long do eggs stay fresh?

In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

What to do if you test positive for Covid now restrictions have been scrapped

Covid-19 cases are at a high level once again as experts warn the country has entered its “fifth wave” of the infections following the emergence of new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.While the infection rate remains a concern, hospitalisations do now appear to be falling from their peak of 14,044 on 18 July, providing grounds for cautious optimism.But despite the recent alarming resurgence of cases, the UK government has not imposed any new restrictions nor reinstated free lateral flow tests or mandatory face masks in public spaces. The last remaining restrictions were repealed by prime minister Boris Johnson in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

572K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy