KCTV 5
Accomplice in Clay County robbery, shooting in custody
Changes ahead for the new work week KC! We are tracking isolated storms with a 30% chance for rain on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Local health departments are ramping up efforts to get people vaccinated for monkeypox. In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency.
The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago
The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
Traffic builds up on northbound I-35 due to crash
Traffic is building up during morning rush-hour Monday morning on northbound Interstate 35 at Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen
Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
abc17news.com
Family of 12-year-old killed in shooting spreads awareness by giving back ahead of new school year
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — As another school year kicks off, it’s one more without BJ Henderson. “My son has been gone since April 14th of 2021 and I still cry every day,” said his mother, Monica Henderson. The 12-year-old was shot and killed in a...
KCTV 5
Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
3 News Now
Zero bus fare does not equal easy commutes for Kansas City riders
This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. On weekdays, Melissa Douds catches the 35th Street bus at 5:48 a.m. to get to her job as a facility worker at the Bartle Hall Convention Center. Starting at the Armour and Gillham stop in Hyde Park, she is only...
Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems
LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kmmo.com
TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY
According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
kcur.org
How a group of artists is making these Kansas City intersections brighter and safer
A Kansas City design firm is taking asphalt art to dangerous intersections across the city in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities across the city. Riding the success of their initial design concept at the Midtown intersection of Westport Road and Wyandotte, Street Smart Design + Build are improving streets in two other metro neighborhoods.
FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lee’s Summit family threatened over Summit Waves incident
A Lee's Summit family said it received threats after speaking out about an abruptly canceled family party at Summit Waves water park.
KCTV 5
Shawnee City Hall sustains gunfire damage, no injuries reported
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers found Shawnee City Hall damaged by apparent gunshots Friday morning. A release from the Shawnee Police Department stated police were sent to the 13400 block of Johnson Drive about 1 a.m. after a report of gunshots in the area. They found shell casings in a driveway and apparent bullet holes in a house, a press release stated.
KCTV 5
1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
Two KC buildings suffer six-figure damage after fire
Two KC metro area buildings now have $200,000 in damage after an early morning fire on Wednesday.
capitolhillcorner.org
First Public Art Piece Is Installed at Eastern Market Metro Plaza Park
First Public Art Piece Is Installed at Eastern Market Metro Plaza Park. Beth Nybeck is based in Kansas City. She works with metal to create installatons which promote community engagement. For more go here: https://bit.ly/3JUQSbA. Mayor Bowser cut the ribbon to officially open the $14.5 million renovation of the plaza...
Prairie Village woman upset after thief steals packages off her porch
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Kathryn Robertson is learning what lengths a thief will go to in order to steal packages. She caught one guy on her Ring doorbell camera who drove up on her lawn, parked his car and quickly snatched boxes sitting on her front porch in Prairie Village Saturday night. “We live on […]
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
