KCTV 5

Accomplice in Clay County robbery, shooting in custody

Changes ahead for the new work week KC! We are tracking isolated storms with a 30% chance for rain on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Local health departments are ramping up efforts to get people vaccinated for monkeypox. In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago

The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
LIBERTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems

LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
kmmo.com

TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY

According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Shawnee City Hall sustains gunfire damage, no injuries reported

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers found Shawnee City Hall damaged by apparent gunshots Friday morning. A release from the Shawnee Police Department stated police were sent to the 13400 block of Johnson Drive about 1 a.m. after a report of gunshots in the area. They found shell casings in a driveway and apparent bullet holes in a house, a press release stated.
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station

'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
KANSAS CITY, MO
capitolhillcorner.org

First Public Art Piece Is Installed at Eastern Market Metro Plaza Park

First Public Art Piece Is Installed at Eastern Market Metro Plaza Park. Beth Nybeck is based in Kansas City. She works with metal to create installatons which promote community engagement. For more go here: https://bit.ly/3JUQSbA. Mayor Bowser cut the ribbon to officially open the $14.5 million renovation of the plaza...
KANSAS CITY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

