VIDEO: Tornado ripped through Salt Lake City on this day in 1999

Just after noon on a mid-August day in northern Utah, a rare tornado swept through Salt Lake City leaving one person dead and millions of dollars in damage in its wake.

The F2 tornado lasted about 10 minutes with its winds carving a nearly 4 mile path through downtown. F2 tornadoes are categorized as those having winds between 113-157 miles per hour.

Ahead of the twister, the day was fairly calm with no hints of a system that would bring a deadly tornado. Because of Utah's dry climate and terrain, tornadoes are a rare occurrence in the state and the event was reportedly one of only two F2 tornadoes to hit Salt Lake City since 1950.

Over 80 people were injured in the short time the tornado did its damage, and more than an estimated $170 million in damages ($261 million in 2022 dollars). A large tent set up for a convention was decimated, leading to the death of a man inside.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service reports 300 buildings and 800 trees were damaged or destroyed.

