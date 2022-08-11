ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Preservationists Working to Save 18th-Century Barn in Caln Township

 4 days ago

Spackman Farm.Image via Mark Evans, Caln Township commissioner.

A group of historic preservationists have been working hard to save the 18th-century barn at Spackman Farm in Caln Township for the community to enjoy, writes Holly Herman for West Chester Patch

The township acquired 129.5 acres of the farm in 2001 and later added the barn, homestead, and springhouse on eleven acres. The aim is to open those acres to the public for various outdoor activities, including picnics, walking, biking, and yoga.  

The barn is being restored as a wedding venue and the farmhouse will become an inn. 

“To look out at the 91 acres of tranquility is like traveling back in time to a world untouched by modern growth,” said Mark Evans, township commissioner and secretary of the Caln Township Historic Commission. 

Read more about Spackman Farm in West Chester Patch

#Spackman Farm
