Students 'Paint the City', bring new life to Appleton

Students from Appleton East, West and North High Schools are enrolled in a colorful summer school class that is helping bring new life to Appleton.

A total of 18 students are completing a 100+ foot mural for a summer school class called Paint The City.

Over 40 students signed up for the class in under two weeks, students were then interviewed and six students from each area high school were chosen to complete the project and enroll in the class.

The course is being taught by artist Irineo Medina along with respective high school art teachers where students are learning valuable art skills and getting to connect with community leaders and artists.

Appleton Area School District alternative education teachers, cultural support specialists, STAR coordinators and art teachers came together to make this program come to life.

Students will receive 0.5 elective credit and a $400 stipend for successful completion of the course. The course runs From Monday through Friday, August 8 through August 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The mural is being pained on 2641 North Oneida Street, the public is welcome to visit any afternoon during the two weeks of painting to talk with the students and see the progression of the mural.

Appleton Education Foundation, the Bright Ideas fund, Mielke Family Foundation and the AASD are providing funds for the project.

An unveiling of the finished mural will be held on Friday, August 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to celebrate the creation of the mural by the Paint the City participants.