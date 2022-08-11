Read full article on original website
Remembering Howard Stone, a visionary who combined two of his great loves to found the Vail Jazz Foundation
Howard Stone, the founder of the Vail Jazz Foundation, spent a lifetime chasing, supporting and sharing the music that he loved. Cathy Stone, his wife of 57 years, said that her late husband’s overwhelming love for jazz music had been a central part of his life since the day that she met him when both were students at the University of California Los Angeles. On their first dates, she — a lover of classical music — took him to see a piano concerto at Royce Hall, and he took her to a jazz club.
Kids Adventure Games returns to Vail, bringing a hallmark event back to the village
The Kids Adventure Games returned to Vail after three years away, creating an outdoor playground in the village which was hard to miss during the busy weekend. The games started on Friday and continued through Sunday, and the hundreds of kids who participated now know the Vail Valley intimately after fording the waters of the creek that shaped it.
Time machine: 40 years ago, former British Prime Minister James Callaghan visits Vail for Ford’s inaugural World Forum
The Vail Homeowners Association, in a column in the Vail Daily, said a workforce housing project planned by Vail Resorts for East Vail has numerous problems. “At the present, this is vacant, open-space land that has indications of being a major wildlife corridor,” the Vail Homeowners Association wrote. “Also, yet to be addressed is traffic mitigation and the impact of such a development on the mass-transit bus routes to East Vail.”
New pickleball courts open in Avon, Beaver Creek
It’s been a good summer for Eagle County pickleball fans as Avon and Beaver Creek picked up new courts for the rapidly growing paddle sport craze. While pickleball was invented in 1965, the sport recently took off as avid players tout the sport for its playability, accessibility and wide range appeal. In fact, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, it is one of the fastest growing sports in America, with nearly 4.8 million players across the country.
An Artful Perspective
Surrendering some control leads to beautiful surprises for painters like Peter Freischlag and Jan Bushart, two artists featured at the 2022 Vail Fine Arts Festival. “I’ve been dancing on the edge of abstract.” Jan Bushart, artist. A former watercolorist, oil painter Jan Bushart refers to the visual effects...
Murray: Community is at the heart of a world-class music festival
With the concluding notes of Bravo! Vail’s 35th Music Festival still echoing, I am reflecting on the exceptional artists, inspirational moments, and beautiful music created at the festival this summer. Bravo! Vail is consistently cited as one of the top classical music festivals in the world, and this year’s festival reinforced that distinction.
Obituary: Jack Albert Oleson
Long-time valley resident Jack Oleson, 97, died Aug. 9 in Eagle. Ambitious, forward-thinking, and a risk-taker, Jack got his first job at age 15 and worked every day well into his 90s. He raised Polled Hereford cattle on ranches in Eagle County, Longmont, Colorado, New Mexico and Canada, shipping the...
Restroom fire at La Tour Restaurant put out quickly, business able to reopen
On the evening of Sunday, Aug. 14, diners and employees at La Tour Restaurant in Vail Village were interrupted by a fire alarm going off just after 6 p.m. in the restaurant. However, restaurant staff and patrons did not evacuate immediately once the alarm — and accompanying strobe lights — sounded and went off.
Farewell show: Primus wraps up North American tour in Vail
Primus wrapped up their North American Tour in Vail on Saturday in an hours-long set that included the entire Rush “Farewell to Kings” album bookended by many of the group’s own songs. A few days earlier, Primus had helped to bring together Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex...
Letter: Forever grateful to the residents of Vail
On June 16, 2022, I was having one of the best bike rides of my life when I came around the corner about to start going up Vail Pass and suffered a crash. I’m a little foggy since surgery, but I remember everyone’s face. Names have kind of slipped away, but I remember each and every one of you who stopped along the way to help.
Meet Your Chef: Daniel Joly of Mirabelle
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Bizwatch: Vail-based artist is taking private commission work
Location: Lionshead Square, Vail (a private residence where I also paint) Contact information: paint.linkowski@gmail.com, 412-841-7464, or Nicole-linkowski.pixels.com. What goods or services do you provide? One-of-a-kind commission artwork including celebrity, pet, and family portraits, landscapes, wildlife, and most recently, a “family tree” ski mountain mural on a 9’x15’ wall in a private family residence in Vail.
Garden to Glass mixology competition returns
Get ready for a mixology showdown along the Eagle River at Red Mountain Ranch on Aug. 16 as part of the annual Garden to Glass cocktail competition benefiting the Eagle Valley Land Trust. The Challenge: Local bartenders craft a sensational beverage. The Winner: Attendees cast their votes to decide who...
Moving Mountains’ candidate debate gets off the ground despite initial challenges, miscommunications
On Thursday, Aug. 18, Moving Mountains Eagle County — a recently formed small donor committee — will host a candidate event for three candidates running for state legislative seats. The event will take place at the Eagle County municipal building in Eagle and will be moderated by Kevin...
Vail to distribute six electric bikes to essential workers
Applications are now available for the Town of Vail’s E-Bikes for Essentials program, which will provide six free electric bikes to Vail residents and essential workers who meet specific criteria. The participant agreement and application can be found on lovevail.org/ebikes and are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
Best of Vail Valley 2022 Readers’ Poll nominations wanted
Where’s your favorite place to get a burger? Who would you go to for an oil change? What’s your favorite ski run? Why do you go to the same coffee shop again and again? How many people do you introduce to your favorite bartender?. The answers to those...
Eagle River Watershed Council: The amazing fens of the Homestake Valley
Tucked off of Highway 24 at the southern edge of Eagle County and sitting in the shadows of Mount of the Holy Cross and Homestake Peak is the Homestake Valley. Homestake Creek meanders along its length and it teems with amazing wildlife, stunning hiking opportunities and diverse plant life. Little-known to many who visit this valley, however, are the impressive wetlands that have existed in Homestake Valley for thousands of years.
Vail Resorts expands Epic Wellness program
Vail Resorts expanded mental health resources for employees this month, building on the free therapy sessions offered through the company’s Epic Wellness program to cover a broader spectrum of physical and mental health needs. Epic Wellness launched in 2018, creating a centralized place for employees to access six free...
