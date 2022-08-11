ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Remembering Howard Stone, a visionary who combined two of his great loves to found the Vail Jazz Foundation

Howard Stone, the founder of the Vail Jazz Foundation, spent a lifetime chasing, supporting and sharing the music that he loved. Cathy Stone, his wife of 57 years, said that her late husband’s overwhelming love for jazz music had been a central part of his life since the day that she met him when both were students at the University of California Los Angeles. On their first dates, she — a lover of classical music — took him to see a piano concerto at Royce Hall, and he took her to a jazz club.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Time machine: 40 years ago, former British Prime Minister James Callaghan visits Vail for Ford’s inaugural World Forum

The Vail Homeowners Association, in a column in the Vail Daily, said a workforce housing project planned by Vail Resorts for East Vail has numerous problems. “At the present, this is vacant, open-space land that has indications of being a major wildlife corridor,” the Vail Homeowners Association wrote. “Also, yet to be addressed is traffic mitigation and the impact of such a development on the mass-transit bus routes to East Vail.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

New pickleball courts open in Avon, Beaver Creek

It’s been a good summer for Eagle County pickleball fans as Avon and Beaver Creek picked up new courts for the rapidly growing paddle sport craze. While pickleball was invented in 1965, the sport recently took off as avid players tout the sport for its playability, accessibility and wide range appeal. In fact, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, it is one of the fastest growing sports in America, with nearly 4.8 million players across the country.
AVON, CO
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

An Artful Perspective

Surrendering some control leads to beautiful surprises for painters like Peter Freischlag and Jan Bushart, two artists featured at the 2022 Vail Fine Arts Festival. “I’ve been dancing on the edge of abstract.” Jan Bushart, artist. A former watercolorist, oil painter Jan Bushart refers to the visual effects...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Murray: Community is at the heart of a world-class music festival

With the concluding notes of Bravo! Vail’s 35th Music Festival still echoing, I am reflecting on the exceptional artists, inspirational moments, and beautiful music created at the festival this summer. Bravo! Vail is consistently cited as one of the top classical music festivals in the world, and this year’s festival reinforced that distinction.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Jack Albert Oleson

Long-time valley resident Jack Oleson, 97, died Aug. 9 in Eagle. Ambitious, forward-thinking, and a risk-taker, Jack got his first job at age 15 and worked every day well into his 90s. He raised Polled Hereford cattle on ranches in Eagle County, Longmont, Colorado, New Mexico and Canada, shipping the...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Farewell show: Primus wraps up North American tour in Vail

Primus wrapped up their North American Tour in Vail on Saturday in an hours-long set that included the entire Rush “Farewell to Kings” album bookended by many of the group’s own songs. A few days earlier, Primus had helped to bring together Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Forever grateful to the residents of Vail

On June 16, 2022, I was having one of the best bike rides of my life when I came around the corner about to start going up Vail Pass and suffered a crash. I’m a little foggy since surgery, but I remember everyone’s face. Names have kind of slipped away, but I remember each and every one of you who stopped along the way to help.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Chef: Daniel Joly of Mirabelle

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Bizwatch: Vail-based artist is taking private commission work

Location: Lionshead Square, Vail (a private residence where I also paint) Contact information: paint.linkowski@gmail.com, 412-841-7464, or Nicole-linkowski.pixels.com. What goods or services do you provide? One-of-a-kind commission artwork including celebrity, pet, and family portraits, landscapes, wildlife, and most recently, a “family tree” ski mountain mural on a 9’x15’ wall in a private family residence in Vail.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Garden to Glass mixology competition returns

Get ready for a mixology showdown along the Eagle River at Red Mountain Ranch on Aug. 16 as part of the annual Garden to Glass cocktail competition benefiting the Eagle Valley Land Trust. The Challenge: Local bartenders craft a sensational beverage. The Winner: Attendees cast their votes to decide who...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail to distribute six electric bikes to essential workers

Applications are now available for the Town of Vail’s E-Bikes for Essentials program, which will provide six free electric bikes to Vail residents and essential workers who meet specific criteria. The participant agreement and application can be found on lovevail.org/ebikes and are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle River Watershed Council: The amazing fens of the Homestake Valley

Tucked off of Highway 24 at the southern edge of Eagle County and sitting in the shadows of Mount of the Holy Cross and Homestake Peak is the Homestake Valley. Homestake Creek meanders along its length and it teems with amazing wildlife, stunning hiking opportunities and diverse plant life. Little-known to many who visit this valley, however, are the impressive wetlands that have existed in Homestake Valley for thousands of years.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Resorts expands Epic Wellness program

Vail Resorts expanded mental health resources for employees this month, building on the free therapy sessions offered through the company’s Epic Wellness program to cover a broader spectrum of physical and mental health needs. Epic Wellness launched in 2018, creating a centralized place for employees to access six free...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
