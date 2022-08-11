ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravalli County, MT

Ravalli County moving to Stage II fire restrictions

By MTN News
 5 days ago
HAMILTON - Ravalli County is joining the Bitterroot National Forest in implementing Stage II free restrictions.

The hike in the fire danger takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

The following acts are prohibited until further notice:

  • Building maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.
  • Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 pm to 1:00 am:

  • Operating any internal combustion engine.
  • Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame.Using an explosive.
  • Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

Exemptions (note: an exemption does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by the exempted activity.)

  • Persons with a written waiver that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.Persons using a device fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.
  • Operating generators with an approved spark arresting device within an enclosed vehicle or building or in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the generator.
  • Operating motorized vehicles on designated roads and trails.
  • Emergency repair of public utilities and railroads as per attached conditions.
  • Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
  • Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
  • All land within a city boundary is exempted.
  • Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe.

