Mandy Moore Thanks Husband Taylor Goldsmith for 'Not Being Weirded Out' by'' Her 'This Is Us' 'Age Makeup'

Mandy Moore is expressing her thanks to husband Taylor Goldsmith for sticking around despite seeing her wear many different faces as an actress. While accepting the Virtuoso Award at the second annual Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Saturday evening, the star, 38, gave a shoutout to Goldsmith, 36, who she said has bared with the many age transformations she has undergone throughout the years as Rebecca Pearson on the television series This Is Us.
Princess Diana HBO Doc Creators Defend Using Controversial Panorama Clip Despite Prince William's Wishes

The filmmakers behind the latest documentary capturing the life and tragic death of Princess Diana are defending themselves. The Princess, which premiered on HBO on Aug. 13, includes a clip of Diana from her infamous BBC Panorama interview in 1995. The sit-down has since been discredited after it was found that deceitful methods were used to secure the interview with Diana. Following the inquest in 2021, Diana's son Prince William stated his "firm view" that broadcasters and the media should never allow it to be shown again.
