The filmmakers behind the latest documentary capturing the life and tragic death of Princess Diana are defending themselves. The Princess, which premiered on HBO on Aug. 13, includes a clip of Diana from her infamous BBC Panorama interview in 1995. The sit-down has since been discredited after it was found that deceitful methods were used to secure the interview with Diana. Following the inquest in 2021, Diana's son Prince William stated his "firm view" that broadcasters and the media should never allow it to be shown again.

