The disappearance of King Jay Davila; South Texas Crime Stories

The staged kidnapping of an 8-month-old baby angered the entire San Antonio community. The details of the case shocked many and three people ended up behind bars. In this week’s episode, we revisit the killing of King Jay Davila, labeled by an investigative reporter as “one of the most horrific child abuse cases that Bexar County has seen probably the last 30 years.”
'It hurts' | Relatives' ashes spilled, military medals damaged in storage facility burglary, victims say

SAN ANTONIO — Four men are in custody after a burglary at a west-side storage facility where police say at least 15 units were broken into Saturday morning. SAPD officials say they were dispatched to Otter Self Storage, along the 2400 block of SW Loop 410, at around 7:20 a.m., where the suspects were detained "after a brief foot chase." While the quartet has been charged with burglary, it's unclear if they're the ones who broke into the storage units, nor have police said how they may have done so as their investigation continues.
San Antonio gang member sentenced to 10 years on firearm, drug charges

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A San Antonio man was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm violations. 27-year-old Kenton Maurice Haynes was found guilty in March of one count of receipt of firearm while under indictment; one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Man arrested after robbing woman's truck at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Monday after facing several charges of aggravated robbery. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Holmes at around 1 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to police, a man reported his wife's work truck was taken at gunpoint. Police say, Nathan...
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left victim fighting for life

SAN ANTONIO - Two major accidents sent one person to the hospital and had police looking for four others who fled the scene, according to police. At around 12:46 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of north Elmendorf St. and west Woodlawn Ave. Police said they actually witnessed the...
San Antonio police seek tips in fatal East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for clues into a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel Street. Police said they received a call about a...
SAPD: 2 men breaking into storage units arrested after police chase

SAN ANTONIO – Two men in their 40s have been arrested after they allegedly broke into multiple storage units on the city’s far West Side early Saturday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. at a storage facility in the 2400 block of SW...
SAPD: Man struck by vehicle in hit-and-run crash on Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver that hit a man with their vehicle on Highway 90 early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 90 westbound, right above South General McMullen. According to police, an officer was traveling on Highway 90...
South Side woman seeks justice after man exposes himself on her front porch

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side woman is seeking justice after a man walked onto her front porch, exposed himself, and touched himself inappropriately in July. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the man has not been arrested. “I was just completely grossed out, like, it was...

