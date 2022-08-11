Read full article on original website
WATE
Wing Fest benefitting Children’s Hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A highly anticipated event is coming back to Knoxville and brining more than just flavor. The 9th Annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival have just announced they are ready to bring back the heat. On Sunday, September 4th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. get out with the whole family for a wing festival like no other at World’s Fair Park.
WATE
Experience the magic of a well-behaved pet with The Dog Wizard
FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – The Dog Wizard specializes in dog training whether that be in one-on-one sessions or in group workshops. If your pet is exhibiting behavior issues, experience that magic of The Dog Wizard. We all love the furry members of our family but sometimes, behavior issues can...
WATE
GMT Anchor Tearsa Smith receives Madeline Rogero She Pro Award at Girl Talk Inc. Fashion Show Gala
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee community gathered over the weekend at the Knoxville Convention Center for the 11th annual Girl Talk Fashion Show Gala, where WATE 6 News Anchor Tearsa Smith also was honored with an award. Girl Talk Inc. is an organization that helps to create...
WATE
Face-to-face with bear
Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
Knoxville parents remain hopeful as 7-month-old baby fights leukemia
The parents of seven-month-old Braxton describe him as always smiling and playful. That same happy baby is continuing to amaze doctors after being diagnosed with an uncommon form of cancer at the age of almost two months.
WATE
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window. “All of a sudden...
Anakeesta receives arboretum accreditation for Vista Gardens
The mission of the Anakeesta Arboretum will be to provide an experiential sensory garden that offers environmental education, recreation, interactive play for children, and beauty.
Dirty coffee filters used at Knoxville fast food restaurant
Several critical violations were noted by the inspector at a fast food place in Knoxville.
WATE
Launch your dog into a new hobby with Dock Dogs
FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – If you want to see your furry friend launch themselves to new heights than the Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs are for you. Dock Diving is a dog competition that combines speed, agility, and the ability to leap long distances. Although it seems as though this is a sport for large dogs, smaller breeds have been seeing a lot of competitive success over the past few years as the sport has become more popular. Dock Diving is broken down into three categories – Distance, Height, and Speed. In short, the furthest jump, the highest jump, and the quickest return are named the winners of the day. If you want to experience Dock Diving for yourself, the Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs are ready to welcome you into their ranks.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Drunk driver’s victim mourned by friends
Stephanie Llewellyn’s life was brought to an abrupt end as she tried to cross a street in North Knoxville nine days ago. A pickup truck slammed into Stephanie and a friend as they were walking across North Broadway, killing her and severely injuring her companion. Police say the truck’s driver was drunk and have charged him with vehicular homicide.
WATE
Shooting competition raising money for Roane County Animal Shelter
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oliver Springs Police Department is hosting a fundraiser to help the Roane County Animal Shelter. “The Roane County Animal Shelter does a tremendous amount for The Oliver Springs Community. We would like to say thank you to them for all they do for us and the animals,” wrote the department on Facebook.
Blue Chip CB Matthews chooses Tennessee over Texas and Michigan
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Josh Heupel and his coaching staff are quieting doubters one commitment at a time. Four star defensive back Jordan Matthews committed to Tennessee on Monday, choosing the Vols over Texas and Michigan. “I feel like they had the best situation for me at heart, I followed my heart, I trust the […]
WBIR
Car wreck kills two teens in Harriman, mothers find friendship in grief
HARRIMAN, Tenn. — A car wreck that killed two teenage boys in 2019 finally came to a close in court. The crash happened on May 26, 2019. Austin French, 18, and Joshua Freels, 16, both died in the crash. Kameron French, Austin's younger brother survived, and so did the driver Holden Melton.
wvlt.tv
Record-breaking number of UT students move-in ahead of fall classes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomed a record-breaking number of incoming students for the 2022-2023 school year, making move-in day an exciting one for many. On Sunday, thousands of students began the process of moving into residence halls. During this time, they met their resident assistants...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
WATE
Different in-home services offered through the Office on Aging
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) Office on Aging is a public nonprofit agency. This week, Office on Aging representative Angela Bartlett spoke about the various in-home services available. She also distinguished the difference between home health, non-medical personal care and the Senior Companion Program.
Rep. Tim Burchett’s daughter in ICU following horse-related accident
The daughter of U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident.
wvlt.tv
Sun and heat for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We have a few clouds with us to start Saturday and it’s also much better in terms of humidity. You can actually see the drier air’s boundary on radar late Friday! The flow is from the northeast-to-southwest, and that brings a clearer and cooler night. You may want a jacket Saturday morning - for real - for temps, not rain! If we can get to 59 degrees at McGhee Tyson, that would be the coolest temp in nearly two months, dating back to June 20th.
Fairfield Sun Times
Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
Edwards learning from Vols’ veterans ahead of freshman season
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – University of Tennessee freshman guard, B.J. Edwards, received plenty of support from friends and family members as he put on his first-ever basketball camp in the Tri-Cities on Saturday. But, when he returns to Knoxville and gets back in the gym with the rest of his Volunteer teammates – he’ll […]
