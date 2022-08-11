ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Wing Fest benefitting Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A highly anticipated event is coming back to Knoxville and brining more than just flavor. The 9th Annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival have just announced they are ready to bring back the heat. On Sunday, September 4th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. get out with the whole family for a wing festival like no other at World’s Fair Park.
WATE

Experience the magic of a well-behaved pet with The Dog Wizard

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – The Dog Wizard specializes in dog training whether that be in one-on-one sessions or in group workshops. If your pet is exhibiting behavior issues, experience that magic of The Dog Wizard. We all love the furry members of our family but sometimes, behavior issues can...
WATE

Face-to-face with bear

Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
WATE

Launch your dog into a new hobby with Dock Dogs

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – If you want to see your furry friend launch themselves to new heights than the Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs are for you. Dock Diving is a dog competition that combines speed, agility, and the ability to leap long distances. Although it seems as though this is a sport for large dogs, smaller breeds have been seeing a lot of competitive success over the past few years as the sport has become more popular. Dock Diving is broken down into three categories – Distance, Height, and Speed. In short, the furthest jump, the highest jump, and the quickest return are named the winners of the day. If you want to experience Dock Diving for yourself, the Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs are ready to welcome you into their ranks.
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Drunk driver’s victim mourned by friends

Stephanie Llewellyn’s life was brought to an abrupt end as she tried to cross a street in North Knoxville nine days ago. A pickup truck slammed into Stephanie and a friend as they were walking across North Broadway, killing her and severely injuring her companion. Police say the truck’s driver was drunk and have charged him with vehicular homicide.
WATE

Shooting competition raising money for Roane County Animal Shelter

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oliver Springs Police Department is hosting a fundraiser to help the Roane County Animal Shelter. “The Roane County Animal Shelter does a tremendous amount for The Oliver Springs Community. We would like to say thank you to them for all they do for us and the animals,” wrote the department on Facebook.
WATE

Blue Chip CB Matthews chooses Tennessee over Texas and Michigan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Josh Heupel and his coaching staff are quieting doubters one commitment at a time. Four star defensive back Jordan Matthews committed to Tennessee on Monday, choosing the Vols over Texas and Michigan. “I feel like they had the best situation for me at heart, I followed my heart, I trust the […]
wvlt.tv

Record-breaking number of UT students move-in ahead of fall classes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomed a record-breaking number of incoming students for the 2022-2023 school year, making move-in day an exciting one for many. On Sunday, thousands of students began the process of moving into residence halls. During this time, they met their resident assistants...
WATE

Different in-home services offered through the Office on Aging

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) Office on Aging is a public nonprofit agency. This week, Office on Aging representative Angela Bartlett spoke about the various in-home services available. She also distinguished the difference between home health, non-medical personal care and the Senior Companion Program.
wvlt.tv

Sun and heat for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We have a few clouds with us to start Saturday and it’s also much better in terms of humidity. You can actually see the drier air’s boundary on radar late Friday! The flow is from the northeast-to-southwest, and that brings a clearer and cooler night. You may want a jacket Saturday morning - for real - for temps, not rain! If we can get to 59 degrees at McGhee Tyson, that would be the coolest temp in nearly two months, dating back to June 20th.
Fairfield Sun Times

Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
WJHL

Edwards learning from Vols’ veterans ahead of freshman season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – University of Tennessee freshman guard, B.J. Edwards, received plenty of support from friends and family members as he put on his first-ever basketball camp in the Tri-Cities on Saturday. But, when he returns to Knoxville and gets back in the gym with the rest of his Volunteer teammates – he’ll […]
