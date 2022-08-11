Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A mosquito-borne illness advisory was issued in Pinellas County, the health department announced Thursday.

Health officials said there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in the county.

Three chickens in a sentinel flock tested positive for West Nile virus, which heightens the risk of transmission to humans, officials said.

Health officials want to remind residents to take basic precautions to help limit exposure to the mosquitos.

Here’s how to protect yourself from mosquitoes, according to the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County.

Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

Cover skin with clothing or repellent.

Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

