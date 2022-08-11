ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued in Pinellas County

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZXFs_0hDrItD900

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A mosquito-borne illness advisory was issued in Pinellas County, the health department announced Thursday.

Traffic alert: Howard Frankland Bridge to be closed for 6 hours next week

Health officials said there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in the county.

Three chickens in a sentinel flock tested positive for West Nile virus, which heightens the risk of transmission to humans, officials said.

Health officials want to remind residents to take basic precautions to help limit exposure to the mosquitos.

Here’s how to protect yourself from mosquitoes, according to the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County.

  • Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.
  • Cover skin with clothing or repellent.
  • Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Health
Pinellas County, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nile#Mosquitoes#Linus West Nile Virus#Clothing#Diseases#General Health#Nexstar Media Inc
pasconewsonline.com

Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city

PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
PORT RICHEY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WFLA

VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters

"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

WFLA

84K+
Followers
18K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy