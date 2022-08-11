Read full article on original website
Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney.
Bond set for woman connected to credit union robbery
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman charged with holding up a local credit union last week is sitting in the Mahoning County Jail now on a $25,000 bond. Bobbisue Averill, 42, appeared in county court in Boardman on Tuesday morning. She was arrested over the weekend in connection with Friday’s robbery of the 717 Credit Union branch on California Drive across from the Southern Park Mall.
Woman heard crying for help at Warren home
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say when they responded to a call of a woman being attacked in Warren, they could hear her crying for help when they pulled up. Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to a house in the 700 block of Oak Knoll Ave. SE on reports of a domestic dispute.
PSP: $3,200 stolen from local man in identity theft
WASHINGTON Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded Wednesday to an incident where a Lawrence County man told troopers that he had his identity stolen and $3,200 stolen from his bank account. Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m. PSP...
3 car crash sends 1 to hospital in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police and fire departments responded to a three-car crash on Monday. The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on E. Florida Avenue. One of the drivers ran through a stop sign where E. Florida intersects with Hunter Avenue, crashing into another car and a third car ended up getting hit.
Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint over the weekend netted some citations, arrests and a police chase. A checkpoint was set up from 10 p.m. to 2 am. Friday night on Glenwood Avenue at Playhouse Lane in Youngstown. A total of 278 vehicles passed through the checkpoint with...
Local humane agency almost ‘completely full’
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Humane Society of Mercer County is completely full of cats. The agency says it’s no longer taking in any more cats unless part of a humane case or special circumstance. They partly blame the pandemic for the exponential growth. A total of 42...
Man fixing truck hit, killed on Ohio Turnpike
BEAVER Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A service repair worker was killed in an accident on the Ohio Turnpike Monday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the 29-year-old victim from Washingtonville was called before 3:50 a.m. to repair a broken down semi in the eastbound lanes of I-76. He...
Date set for Canfield gazebo demolition
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A date has been set to tear down the gazebo in Canfield to make way for a new one. The gazebo on the Village Green will be taken down on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to City Manager Wade Calhoun. Some paperwork issues determining ownership of...
Blight remediation project begins in East Liverpool
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of East Liverpool is starting a new blight remediation project. Officials hope this will continue the city’s revitalization. Demolition took place Monday morning at a house that is one of 16 abandoned homes on Erie Street. It’s also one of 450 abandoned homes in East Liverpool, according to the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC).
Two-car crash disturbs traffic in Hubbard
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was moving slowly after a two-car crash in Hubbard Monday evening. A car and pick-up truck collided in front of the Dunkin’ Donuts on State Route 62. Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including a young boy who was...
Overnight house fire in Youngstown reignites
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Fire Department is investigating an overnight house fire on the city’s North Side. YFD said the call came in at 11:45 p.m. Saturday for the 100 block of Lauderdale Avenue. At 4 p.m. Sunday, a WKBN crew was on scene getting video when...
Woman falls off cliff in Lisbon
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Police, the Lisbon Fire Department, and the Columbiana County Sheriff Department responded to help a woman who fell off a cliff Tuesday morning. Crews were called to Old Stone Quarry off of Saint Jacobs Logtown Road in Lisbon shortly before 2 a.m. Lisbon Fire Chief Mark...
Benefit supports Lisbon student injured in accident
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Family and friends held a pancake breakfast and auction to support a Lisbon student and football player that was seriously injured in a car accident. Sam Hart is an incoming junior at David Anderson Junior/Senior Highschool and was hurt in the accident on July 24.
Salem Stuff the Bus helps struggling kids with supplies
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Brightside Project held a “Stuff the Bus” event at Walmart in Salem on Saturday. It’s part of an ongoing back-to-school giveaway. People donated supplies that will go to kids in Columbiana Schools. Last week, the Brightside Project collected school supplies that...
Niles School Board preps for possible teacher strike
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Niles School Board Monday evening passed several resolutions to create contingency plans should the teachers union strike on Sept. 1. Board President Tony Perrone said the board passed resolutions creating an alternate academic plan, addressing security, and eliminating salaries and benefits should the teachers strike.
Back to School Bash at local school
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- Wellsville Schools wants to make back to school time a bit more fun. They’re throwing a free back-to-school bash at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It’s a carnival-type event with food, games, and prizes. They say they want to welcome students and thank the community for their...
Downed wires in Youngstown spark concern
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Downed power lines are extremely dangerous — they can carry between 10,000-100,000 volts of electricity. “Stay far away from any downed or low-hanging power line and always assume any wire is energized and dangerous,” said Lauren Siburkis with FirstEnergy. “Never drive over a downed power line and keep children and pets far away.”
Local church gives away shoes as back-to-school prep
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A church in Hubbard is helping kids get ready to go back to school but they aren’t giving them school supplies — they’re giving them shoes. Chestnut Ridge Church has 586 pairs of shoes to give away. Parents can bring their kids to the church to pick up a pair.
Junior League of Mahoning Valley hosts 1st ever Paw-Lapalooza
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Dog lovers who like to show off their pets will get the chance Saturday afternoon as the Junior League of the Mahoning Valley hosts its first-ever Paw-Lapalooza. It’ll take place Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Wean Park in downtown Youngstown. It cost $10...
