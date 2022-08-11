BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman charged with holding up a local credit union last week is sitting in the Mahoning County Jail now on a $25,000 bond. Bobbisue Averill, 42, appeared in county court in Boardman on Tuesday morning. She was arrested over the weekend in connection with Friday’s robbery of the 717 Credit Union branch on California Drive across from the Southern Park Mall.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO