Growing up, Alex Font was interested in building things and had various builders’ sets, including Lego and Lincoln Logs. Initially, he thought he would be an architect but was better at math than art. Naturally, he set out to become a structural engineer. The Little Rock native also said that when he was young, Frank Allison, an owner of Engineering Consultants, took notice of his interest and encouraged him to pursue a career as a structural engineer.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO