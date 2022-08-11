Read full article on original website
Forty Under 40: Keith Bowles
Keith Bowles was attending college when he joined Arvest Bank in Fayetteville as a teller in 2009. He’s remained with the bank because of the culture and mentorship. “When I graduated, I got promoted a couple of times, enjoyed the culture and stuck around,” he said. “Best decision I made since.”
Forty Under 40: Brahm Driver
Growing up in rural Arkansas, Brahm Driver often helped his father build things. The Oark (Johnson County) native thought he’d be an architect until learning about civil engineering while in college. “It all kind of clicked,” he said. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the...
Forty Under 40: Matt McClanahan
Matt McClanahan has worked in the retail industry since 2007 and has managed $500 million for brands and retailers, such as Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble and Walmart. After graduating from the University of Arkansas, he moved to Dallas for a position with L’Oreal Paris, calling on Walmart. He worked for another supplier handling hair care and beauty products, calling on retailers, excluding Walmart. After a competitor acquired that company, he transitioned into e-commerce and has worked in that retail sector since then.
Forty Under 40: Zach Ledford
Zach Ledford was looking for a new opportunity when he transitioned from a supply chain career to the banking industry. He also wanted to move back to his hometown of Fort Smith to raise his family. In 2017, he joined First Security Bank in Fayetteville as a business development officer....
Arkansas should lead the nation in leveling the playing field for women entrepreneurs
Starting a new business is challenging for anyone, as I know from first-hand experience. Even with an MBA, it wasn’t easy. But it’s even harder for women, who must face a playing field slanted against them. Arkansas has an opportunity to level that field and create a model for the nation. My conversations with dozens and dozens of women entrepreneurs in the state reveal how.
Forty Under 40: Brandon Sebald
Brandon Sebald moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2012 to open area Planet Fitness locations. Initially, he intended the move to be temporary but decided to stay. Over the past decade, he grew four businesses to about 100 employees in Northwest Arkansas and 1,500 across the United States. He recently exited a Planet Fitness franchise group after a deal to sell its 92 locations across six states. That allows him to focus on his other businesses.
Forty Under 40: Alexandria Gladden
Alexandria Gladden joined Signature Bank of Arkansas in 2005 as a part-time teller after growing up watching her family work in banking. Her father, Gary Head, is president and CEO of Fayetteville-based White River Bancshares Co., the bank’s holding company. Her uncle also is a banker. “It was the...
Arkansas 70, Bakken 59: Scores, Results, Highlights
The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off their four-game foreign tour with a 70-59 win over the Bakken Bears. The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead and kept the Bears out of striking distance throughout the game, despite committing 30 turnovers as a team. Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs with 28 points (13-15 FG), nine rebounds and four steals.
Report: Arkansas is 2022’s 4th-worst state to live in
With a historic low number of Americans moving last year (8.4%), the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on 2022's best states to live in.
Forty Under 40: Ashley Wardlow
Ashley Wardlow seamlessly stepped into the role vacated by Graham Cobb earlier this year. Wardlow attributed the smooth transition to her colleagues. “Complex problems require collaboration,” she said. “You may own a piece of the puzzle, but lasting success for your organization depends on your ability to convene and collaborate with others in your community who have their own pieces.”
Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board elects new officers
The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (ASPB) elected new officers to lead the organization during a recent board meeting. Elected to chair the nine-member board is John Freeman of Desha County. Doug Hartz of Arkansas County was elected vice chair, with JoeThrash of Perry County elected secretary-treasurer. The three farmer-leaders will serve in their respective roles through the board’s 2024 fiscal year. Donald Morton Jr. of Prairie County, completed his term as board chairman in July and will serve a two-year term as immediate past chair.
Forty Under 40: Chris Fink
The corporate world and college weren’t for him, so Chris Fink decided to follow the passion he found in a hobby to create what is now a drone business — Unmanned Vehicle Technologies — with 11 full-time employees and about seven others working part time. After a...
Forty Under 40: Lauren Oswalt Baber
If she’d followed the prominent career choice within her family, you would be reading about Lauren Baber, the successful doctor. “I did think about that [career], but I have an aversion to blood,” she joked. Instead, Baber is one of the region’s top civil defense attorneys. A litigator...
Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
Forty Under 40: Kyle Cupp
Baseball took Kyle Cupp to Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Mo., his hometown. He graduated with a master’s degree in business administration from William Woods University in Fulton, Mo., but it was cancer that “reconnected” him to Northwest Arkansas. Initially, Cupp followed his mother into the...
Forty Under 40: Alex Font
Growing up, Alex Font was interested in building things and had various builders’ sets, including Lego and Lincoln Logs. Initially, he thought he would be an architect but was better at math than art. Naturally, he set out to become a structural engineer. The Little Rock native also said that when he was young, Frank Allison, an owner of Engineering Consultants, took notice of his interest and encouraged him to pursue a career as a structural engineer.
Forty Under 40: Ashley Gerhardson
Growing up in Heavener, Okla., the daughter of a homemaker and a mechanic, Ashley Gerhardson’s mother encouraged her to consider education as a profession because she enjoyed serving people. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith in 2007 with an English degree. Wanting...
Ozark Regional Transit service gains traction
Springdale-based transit provider Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) has seen demand for its on-demand service triple since launching earlier this year on the Via platform. Ride requests have risen from about 500 per week in late February to 1,500 in the last week of July, according to Sara-Jessica Dilks, associate principal, public relations for New York-based Via. The company provides the technology platform for the ORT service that’s offered in Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers.
Adult-use cannabis makes Nov. 8 ballot, votes might not count
A group recently submitted more than twice the number of signatures for a ballot issue that, if approved, would allow for adult-use or recreational cannabis in Arkansas. While the issue was conditionally certified to be on the November ballot, the Arkansas Supreme Court will decide whether the votes will count.
Forty Under 40: Christy Williams
Christy Williams thrives on making connections and developing relationships. That’s evident by her accomplishments in 13 years of an upwardly mobile career working in UAFS’ Office of Advancement. A Lavaca native, Williams joined the university as director of donor relations. She earned promotions to major gifts officer and...
