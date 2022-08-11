Read full article on original website
Jane Marie (Adams) Gan, 88, High Ridge
Jane Marie (Adams) Gan, 88, of High Ridge died Aug. 10, 2022, in Fenton. Mrs. Gan was a member of New Hope Fellowship in High Ridge. She loved reading, crocheting, baking, fishing and being a part of her church community. Born June 4, 1934, in Valley Park, she was the daughter of the late Ebbern and Ellen (Ford) Adams.
Anita Carol (Elmer) Bonacker, 59, House Springs
Anita Carol (Elmer) Bonacker, 59, of House Springs died Aug. 12, 2022, in House Springs. Mrs. Bonacker enjoyed showing quarter horses and loved traveling alongside her husband for races, horse shows and vacations. She was born Aug. 31, 1962, in St. Louis, the daughter of Everett Elmer and the late Barbara (Bruce) Elmer.
Meagan Marie Welsh, 32, Columbia
Meagan Marie Welsh, 32, of Columbia, formerly of Festus, died July 28, 2022. Ms. Welsh attended Washington Lutheran Elementary School and graduated from Festus High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in occupational science and an interdisciplinary graduate certificate in autism and neurodevelopmental disorder from the University of Missouri in Columbia in 2011, then graduated summa cum laude with a master’s degree in occupational therapy in 2013. She was employed as an occupational therapist at The Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis, where she received specialized training in the spinal cord injury and amputee programs and became the spinal cord injury program coordinator. She was also employed with SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis and Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. She later worked as a traveling OT, spending the last two years working in Columbia through Mizzou Therapy Services, where she floated between adult outpatient neurological rehab, inpatient pediatric therapy and the NICU. She also worked part-time at Boone Hospital Center and as an adjunct instructor for case-based learning graduate-level classes at the University of Missouri. She volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) to watch over and advocate for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. She enjoyed spending time with her dog, Astrid, as well as traveling, hiking, listening to music, reading, riding horses, skydiving, off-roading and spending time with her family and friends. Born March 24, 1990, she was the daughter of Christine Marie (Peter J.) Geiler Cento and William Bradley “Brad” (Tasha Abrams) Welsh.
Library’s Living History Day returns after four years
After a four-year hiatus, the Northwest Branch of the Jefferson County Library in High Ridge brought back its Living History Day, which was held Aug. 4. About 35 people attended the event, said Mindy Hudson, genealogy library associate. “I knew (attendance) would probably be low because it was on a...
Festus man hurt after motorcycle wipes out in Hematite
A Festus man was hurt after he lost control of his motorcycle late Sunday morning, Aug. 14, on Hwy. P at Hillsboro Hematite Road in Hematite west of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Frank Davis, 61, was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson Road King Classic south of Hillsboro Hematite Road at 11:30 a.m., and, as he was attempting to turn right onto Hwy. P, lost control. The motorcycle went off the road and hit the ground, and Davis was thrown off.
New gate will allow closure of De Soto secondary campus
De Soto School District officials will have the option to restrict public access to the athletic fields behind the high school and junior high school once a gate is installed at the western entrance to the campus off Amvets Drive. The district’s Board of Education has agreed to pay D...
THE COUNTY LINE: Unlikely foes clash in season opener for Jaguars, Valle
Every August I type in the football schedules for the 12 high schools in Jefferson County and start formulating my coverage plans. Of course, as the season wears on and certain matchups rise or fall in importance, coverage is determined week-to-week. When I began entering Seckman’s schedule, the Jaguars’ Week...
Search for Amanda Jones approaches 17-year mark
The search for Amanda Jones and her unborn baby has now lasted for 17 years as of Sunday, August 14.
Cedar Hill man, Union man die in crash in Franklin County
A Cedar Hill man and a Union man were killed and a Lonedell woman was hurt early this morning, Aug. 13, in a one-car accident on Hwy. FF north of Huff Road between Richwoods and Luebbering in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:50 a.m., Chase K....
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
Dieb Enterprises celebrates 40 years in business
Dieb Enterprises in the Hillsboro area, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in July, brings together the best qualities of a large company and a small company, co-owner Debbie Politte said. Politte and her sister, Diane Hunter, own the business, which was started by their father, Charles Cross, in 1982. The...
Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area
Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
Festus motorcyclist hurt in crash on Hwy. 67
A Festus man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured after he was involved in a collision with an automobile early Saturday evening, Aug. 13, on Hwy. 67 at Victoria Road south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Diana Williams, 75, of Festus was driving a 2016 Dodge...
St. Francois County Van Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old male Farmington teenage juvenile is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois early Friday morning. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the teen was driving a van north on Denman Road, south of Westmeyer Road, at 12:30 am. He swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle that was in his lane and the van ran off the left side of the road. It crashed into a tree and rolled over onto its passenger side. The teen driver, who was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
Haunted, historic mansion in St. Louis is up for sale
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The historic home built by Captain Lewis Bissell, a veteran of the War Of 1812, has in recent decades been known as a restaurant and dinner theater, but it is said there's more of a mystery within the walls beyond a scripted play — the alleged ghostly spirts of Bissell and one of, or both, of his wives, according to Legends Of America.
County boy in running for mullet championship
A 10-year-old Jefferson County boy is in the running for a national hairstyle title. Nolan Schanz Jr. is among 25 children who advanced to the finals of the Best Kids Mullet of 2022 contest sponsored by USA Mullet Championships. The winner of the contest, for children 12 and younger, will...
Motorcycle Wreck Injures Park Hills Man
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 38 year old Dale C. Metcalf, is suffering moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County Wednesday evening at 10:30. Highway Patrol reports show Metcalf was headed north at the West Exit of Highway 8 when he lost control of the motorcycle in a curve. It ran off the right side of the road, came back onto the highway, and rolled over. Metcalf, who was not wearing a safety device when the wreck occurred, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
Vandals slash screens at Festus district’s Tiger Stadium
Festus Police are investigating vandalism at the Festus R-6 School District’s Tiger Stadium along Sunshine Drive. Chief Tim Lewis said the vandalism was reported Aug. 2 but could have occurred anytime over the previous few weeks. “We were contacted by the maintenance crew about mesh bleacher screens; somebody went...
Two killed in overnight crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a car crash that occurred in Franklin County early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Route FF north of Huff Road just before 2:00 a.m. Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound when it went off the side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
St. Francois County Has First Confirmed Case of Monkey Pox
(Park Hills) The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in St. Francois County. The health department in Park Hills is investigating the background of the case. Kim Ashley provides an update on the national health emergency. There are now 19 confirmed cases of the Monkey Pox in Missouri.
