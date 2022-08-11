ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Only God Can Save Her Now': Anne Heche Suffering From Life-Threatening Smoke Inhalation After Crashing Car While High On Cocaine

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
Anne Heche 's friends fear the worst and revealed the actress is in "terrible condition" after landing in a coma following a fiery crash where she was allegedly high on cocaine, Radar has learned.

One of her pals is anonymously speaking out, disclosing the mom of two is suffering from life-threatening smoke inhalation, adding her lungs don't work on their own and Heche's future looks grim.

She's in the "worst state you can imagine," an insider revealed. "She is in a terrible condition. The smoke inhalation is life-threatening," they continued. "It will be a miracle if she recovers from this and comes out of this coma."

The friend asked for prayers, revealing Heche will remain in a coma for "a long time."

"She needs everyone’s prayers. She is in the worst state you can imagine. Whatever you believe in, please pray for her, please," the actress' pal said to Daily Mail on Thursday.

"She will be in a coma for a long time and there are fears she could die because her lungs don't work on their own," the anonymous source added.

On Friday, Heche crashed her vehicle into a home in the Los Angeles suburb of Mar Vista. The house and the star's car went up in flames. It took 59 firefighters about 65 minutes to put out the blaze and extract Heche from the driver's seat.

The LAPD obtained a warrant for Heche's blood and tested it for substances. Insiders revealed law enforcement found cocaine and possible fentanyl in her system.

Police are treating the crash as a potential felony because one person inside the home suffered injuries. Heche could also be charged with a misdemeanor DUI hit-and-run for hitting a car while driving erratically before the fiery accident.

Heche's spokesperson gave RadarOnline.com an update about the actress on Monday, revealing she'll have a long road to recovery if she wakes up.

“Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma,” they said in a statement. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

Heche has two sons. Homer , 20, whom she shares with her ex-husband Coleman Laffoon , and Atlas , 13, with her former flame, Revenge star James Tupper .

Comments / 42

Nick Morphis
4d ago

What about the poor victims the people she left homeless? It was her own stupidity I feel bad for her but not as much as I do the Innocent people she could have killed . seems to me nobody wants to speak on behalf of the people who home she destroyed.

Reply
9
Bently
4d ago

She had drugs in her body and Voka.She was asking to die

Reply
8
Hazel✌
4d ago

God didn't save her BEFORE she got drunk and high and did this...why would he help her now?

Reply(2)
6
 

