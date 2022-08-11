ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

WYTV.com

Local humane agency almost ‘completely full’

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Humane Society of Mercer County is completely full of cats. The agency says it’s no longer taking in any more cats unless part of a humane case or special circumstance. They partly blame the pandemic for the exponential growth. A total of 42...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
KWQC

Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
BREWSTER, OH
WYTV.com

Woman heard crying for help at Warren home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say when they responded to a call of a woman being attacked in Warren, they could hear her crying for help when they pulled up. Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to a house in the 700 block of Oak Knoll Ave. SE on reports of a domestic dispute.
WARREN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say

BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
BREWSTER, OH
WYTV.com

Junior League of Mahoning Valley hosts 1st ever Paw-Lapalooza

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Dog lovers who like to show off their pets will get the chance Saturday afternoon as the Junior League of the Mahoning Valley hosts its first-ever Paw-Lapalooza. It’ll take place Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Wean Park in downtown Youngstown. It cost $10...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

3 car crash sends 1 to hospital in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police and fire departments responded to a three-car crash on Monday. The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on E. Florida Avenue. One of the drivers ran through a stop sign where E. Florida intersects with Hunter Avenue, crashing into another car and a third car ended up getting hit.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Date set for Canfield gazebo demolition

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A date has been set to tear down the gazebo in Canfield to make way for a new one. The gazebo on the Village Green will be taken down on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to City Manager Wade Calhoun. Some paperwork issues determining ownership of...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Salem Stuff the Bus helps struggling kids with supplies

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Brightside Project held a “Stuff the Bus” event at Walmart in Salem on Saturday. It’s part of an ongoing back-to-school giveaway. People donated supplies that will go to kids in Columbiana Schools. Last week, the Brightside Project collected school supplies that...
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

Art fills Lake Milton beach for 5th annual show

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) — The beach at Lake Milton was filled with art Saturday. It was part of the fifth annual Arts and Crafts at the Beach. This is run by the Lake Milton Women’s League. Around 110 vendors from Ohio and Pennsylvania showed off their work.
LAKE MILTON, OH
WYTV.com

Benefit supports Lisbon student injured in accident

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Family and friends held a pancake breakfast and auction to support a Lisbon student and football player that was seriously injured in a car accident. Sam Hart is an incoming junior at David Anderson Junior/Senior Highschool and was hurt in the accident on July 24.
LISBON, OH
WYTV.com

Woman falls off cliff in Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Police, the Lisbon Fire Department, and the Columbiana County Sheriff Department responded to help a woman who fell off a cliff Tuesday morning. Crews were called to Old Stone Quarry off of Saint Jacobs Logtown Road in Lisbon shortly before 2 a.m. Lisbon Fire Chief Mark...
LISBON, OH
WYTV.com

Overnight house fire in Youngstown reignites

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Fire Department is investigating an overnight house fire on the city’s North Side. YFD said the call came in at 11:45 p.m. Saturday for the 100 block of Lauderdale Avenue. At 4 p.m. Sunday, a WKBN crew was on scene getting video when...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

PSP: $3,200 stolen from local man in identity theft

WASHINGTON Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded Wednesday to an incident where a Lawrence County man told troopers that he had his identity stolen and $3,200 stolen from his bank account. Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m. PSP...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Local YMCA offering free haircuts

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- The Grove City YMCA is offering free haircuts between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday. You can call ahead for a time slot. Donations and tips will be accepted. If you can’t make it, there will be another free haircut event again on Thursday.
GROVE CITY, PA

