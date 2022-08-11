Read full article on original website
Local humane agency almost ‘completely full’
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Humane Society of Mercer County is completely full of cats. The agency says it’s no longer taking in any more cats unless part of a humane case or special circumstance. They partly blame the pandemic for the exponential growth. A total of 42...
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
Video: Police still searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Northeast Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
Woman heard crying for help at Warren home
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say when they responded to a call of a woman being attacked in Warren, they could hear her crying for help when they pulled up. Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to a house in the 700 block of Oak Knoll Ave. SE on reports of a domestic dispute.
Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say
BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
Junior League of Mahoning Valley hosts 1st ever Paw-Lapalooza
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Dog lovers who like to show off their pets will get the chance Saturday afternoon as the Junior League of the Mahoning Valley hosts its first-ever Paw-Lapalooza. It’ll take place Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Wean Park in downtown Youngstown. It cost $10...
3 car crash sends 1 to hospital in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police and fire departments responded to a three-car crash on Monday. The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on E. Florida Avenue. One of the drivers ran through a stop sign where E. Florida intersects with Hunter Avenue, crashing into another car and a third car ended up getting hit.
Date set for Canfield gazebo demolition
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A date has been set to tear down the gazebo in Canfield to make way for a new one. The gazebo on the Village Green will be taken down on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to City Manager Wade Calhoun. Some paperwork issues determining ownership of...
Salem Stuff the Bus helps struggling kids with supplies
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Brightside Project held a “Stuff the Bus” event at Walmart in Salem on Saturday. It’s part of an ongoing back-to-school giveaway. People donated supplies that will go to kids in Columbiana Schools. Last week, the Brightside Project collected school supplies that...
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has released surveillance video showing a large group surrounding a city bus, even pounding on the windshield as others danced on the roof. Video first surfaced on social media in June, showing a first-person perspective from the crowd that gathered...
Art fills Lake Milton beach for 5th annual show
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) — The beach at Lake Milton was filled with art Saturday. It was part of the fifth annual Arts and Crafts at the Beach. This is run by the Lake Milton Women’s League. Around 110 vendors from Ohio and Pennsylvania showed off their work.
Benefit supports Lisbon student injured in accident
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Family and friends held a pancake breakfast and auction to support a Lisbon student and football player that was seriously injured in a car accident. Sam Hart is an incoming junior at David Anderson Junior/Senior Highschool and was hurt in the accident on July 24.
City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
If you're looking for a four-legged friend to keep you company, now is the perfect time. City Dogs Cleveland (9203 Detroit Rd.) is currently above capacity with crates in offices and conference rooms and really could use your help. Adopt these dogs now!
Woman falls off cliff in Lisbon
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Police, the Lisbon Fire Department, and the Columbiana County Sheriff Department responded to help a woman who fell off a cliff Tuesday morning. Crews were called to Old Stone Quarry off of Saint Jacobs Logtown Road in Lisbon shortly before 2 a.m. Lisbon Fire Chief Mark...
Overnight house fire in Youngstown reignites
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Fire Department is investigating an overnight house fire on the city’s North Side. YFD said the call came in at 11:45 p.m. Saturday for the 100 block of Lauderdale Avenue. At 4 p.m. Sunday, a WKBN crew was on scene getting video when...
PSP: $3,200 stolen from local man in identity theft
WASHINGTON Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded Wednesday to an incident where a Lawrence County man told troopers that he had his identity stolen and $3,200 stolen from his bank account. Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m. PSP...
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
Local YMCA offering free haircuts
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- The Grove City YMCA is offering free haircuts between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday. You can call ahead for a time slot. Donations and tips will be accepted. If you can’t make it, there will be another free haircut event again on Thursday.
