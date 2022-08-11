ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodhull, NY

Addison man arrested for ATV theft

By Cormac Clune
 4 days ago

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — An Addison man has been arrested for stealing an ATV from a residence in the town of Woodhull, according to New York State Police.

Tyler Mack, 27, was arrested on August 10, 2022, for an incident initially reported on May 24, 2022. According to State Police, Mack took the ATV and tried to sell it on Facebook Marketplace.

State Police also said that Mack made false statements to them. He was charged with Burglary in the 2nd degree, Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, and two counts of Falsifying Business Records in the 1st degree.

