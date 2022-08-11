ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 10

Hearsay
2d ago

.Hopefully the money she's made and watching it will put some money in her children's pockets.Although she will be sued by the house owner of the house she destroyed.So tragic.

Reply(3)
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Rohm
Person
Lily Rose Depp
Person
Eric Roberts
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Troye Sivan
Person
James Tupper
Person
Anne Heche
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Film Star#Holiday Movies#Lifetime#Fatal Desire#Hbo
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune

American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off

Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

203K+
Followers
49K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy