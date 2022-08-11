ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person shot at apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Missing Bibb Co. 18-year-old found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Camya Shamir Toby has been found according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Helena Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Helena Police Officers confirmed they found a missing 15-year-old girl Tuesday. She had been reported missing by family members. From Helena PD: “We are happy to share that Jaden has been located and is safe.”
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Citizens Sheriff Academy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anytime you see a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol car in the community you may say to yourself “I wonder what their average day looks like.”. This opportunity allows you to pull back the curtain and see what goes on in the day-to-day operations...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed when his vehicle stalls on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a man killed in a car crash on I-65 Friday. 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt of Adamsville was driving in the southbound lane on I-65 near Daniel Payne Drive around 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled. He was struck from behind by another vehicle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Person shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park

CLAY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead after a shooting on August 14. Authorities say this happened on National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park. Officials believe this shooting was the result of an attempted robbery, with the...
CLAY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two injured in crash near Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews are working the scene of a crash that happened near Titusville on August 15. This happened on 6th Avenue South and Delta Street. Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We will continue to update this...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed in crash in Cullman County

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say one person has died after a crash in Cullman County on August 13. Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the road, hit a median and overturned. West died on the scene.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Free brake light repair clinic in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham DSA and Birmingham AfroSOC are volunteering to repair your brake lights for free. They are hosting their next Brake Light Clinic on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham. These Brake Light Clinics are organized by the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Texas man killed in Limestone Co. crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Texas man was killed early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash near Athens. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble Texas, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and flipped over. The crash occurred...
HUMBLE, TX

