wbrc.com
BPD looking for vehicle with stolen municipal Ala. plate possibly used in shootings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a vehicle of interest which they said has possibly been used during recent shootings in the city. The vehicle is described as a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal Alabama license plate, number 29166MU. If you have any...
wbrc.com
Person shot at apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police Chief says city’s curfew for children under 17 will be enforced
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin reminded parents and caregivers about the curfew law for children under the age of 17, and Birmingham’s Police Chief plans to enforce it. Chief Scott Thurmond said the city put the law in place to keep your kids safe and keep...
wbrc.com
Missing Bibb Co. 18-year-old found
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Camya Shamir Toby has been found according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
wbrc.com
Helena Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Helena Police Officers confirmed they found a missing 15-year-old girl Tuesday. She had been reported missing by family members. From Helena PD: “We are happy to share that Jaden has been located and is safe.”
wvtm13.com
A teen has died after being shot in ambush at Birmingham gas station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old who was shot Friday night at a gas station. Detectives say he was ambushed by a group of people just before 6 p.m. at a Shell station in the 4000 block of Messer Airport Highway. Officers arrived...
wbrc.com
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
wbrc.com
Shelby County Citizens Sheriff Academy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anytime you see a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol car in the community you may say to yourself “I wonder what their average day looks like.”. This opportunity allows you to pull back the curtain and see what goes on in the day-to-day operations...
wbrc.com
Man accused of shooting, killing son in domestic violence incident in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his son in East Jefferson County on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Deputies said just before 11 p.m. they were called to the 1800 block of Pebble Lake Circle to investigate shots...
wbrc.com
Man killed when his vehicle stalls on I-65
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a man killed in a car crash on I-65 Friday. 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt of Adamsville was driving in the southbound lane on I-65 near Daniel Payne Drive around 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled. He was struck from behind by another vehicle.
wbrc.com
Person shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
CLAY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead after a shooting on August 14. Authorities say this happened on National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park. Officials believe this shooting was the result of an attempted robbery, with the...
wbrc.com
Two injured in crash near Titusville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews are working the scene of a crash that happened near Titusville on August 15. This happened on 6th Avenue South and Delta Street. Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We will continue to update this...
3 overnight shootings in Birmingham leave 4 dead
Authorities are conducting several homicide investigations following three over night shootings in Birmingham that left four people dead Friday morning.
wbrc.com
Woman killed in crash in Cullman County
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say one person has died after a crash in Cullman County on August 13. Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the road, hit a median and overturned. West died on the scene.
wbrc.com
Free brake light repair clinic in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham DSA and Birmingham AfroSOC are volunteering to repair your brake lights for free. They are hosting their next Brake Light Clinic on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham. These Brake Light Clinics are organized by the...
Alabama company charged in 2017 worker death that led to $3 million lawsuit
The U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced criminal charges today in the 2017 death of a Shelby County worker pulled into an industrial machine. The case, involving ABC Polymer Industries, has already resulted in $3 million in damages earlier this...
wbrc.com
Texas man killed in Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Texas man was killed early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash near Athens. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble Texas, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and flipped over. The crash occurred...
Suspect charged in Bessemer shooting death of 36-year-old mother of 4, held on $1 million bond
A homicide suspect taken into custody following a police chase from one end of Jefferson County to another has been formally charged in the shooting death of a woman in Bessemer earlier this week. Tyler Malik Petty, 21, is charged with intentional murder in the Aug. 10 slaying of Kimberly...
