ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

City of Bozeman targeting Fall for Swim Center re-opening

By Edgar Cedillo
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpz9z_0hDrHsID00

On Tuesday night, the Bozeman City Commission passed a public welfare emergency resolution regarding the closing of the Bozeman Swim Center.

The center, which has been closed since mid-May, was shut down by the city after an inspection reportedly revealed structural deficiencies.

The emergency declaration waives the bidding process and allows the city to immediately hire a contractor, which they say will cut down 30 to 45 days of waiting.

With the declaration, City Manager Jeff Mihelich aims to have the swim center open by the fall, rather than the original timeline of New Year’s.

The city expects to have a more detailed timeline regarding construction and the cost of repairs at next week’s commission meeting.

The emergency declaration would only apply to the repairs needed to re-open the swim center, not the renovations voters approved in November 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1450 KMMS

This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure

There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman Has a Totally Unexpected Sister City

This trivia about Bozeman might be one of the most amazing things I have learned since moving here. If you don't know what Sister Cities are, back in 1956, President Eisenhauer came up with Sister Cities International, a program to create peace and prosperity after World War 2, and to connect cities from across the world. These cities would share diverse cultures and hopefully lower the likelihood of conflicts in the future. As it turns out, Bozeman's sister city isn't one you'd expect.
BOZEMAN, MT
branfordseven.com

Crews respond to two rescue missions in the Madison Valley

TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, Ruby Valley Search & Rescue was called out on a mission to assist Madison Valley SAR in the rescue of an individual who was injured in a fall just under Sphinx Mountain in the Madison Range. Several members of RVSAR responded...
MADISON COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Near record temperatures possible by midweek, storms by late week

With a broad ridge of high pressure in control, we've got mostly dry skies and hot temperatures for the majority of the week. Today & tomorrow we'll see temperatures mainly into the 90s, but by Wednesday and Thursday we'll see highs in the 90s and low 100s. Near record highs are forecast for Missoula and MSU Bozeman. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s and low 60s this week.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Urban Construction#Fall For Swim Center#The Bozeman Swim Center
96.7 KISS FM

One Bozeman Business That Is Still Missed Today

This business was a place for kids and adults could enjoy, and we still miss it to this day. Bozeman businesses have closed down due to staffing issues or the ramifications from COVID-19 over the past couple years. One spot that's been closed for a while, and many locals still miss this place today.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Food And Fun Results In Sold Out Event For Fundraiser In Bozeman.

Once a year the folks over at Warriors and Quiet Waters put on an event that is without a doubt, one of the best times you will have all year long. Of course, we're talking about the annual Warrior Taste Fest, which is an evening dedicated to food, drink, art, and raising money for Warriors and Quiet Waters. This year's event happened this past weekend over at the Gallatin Country Fairgrounds and was sold out.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Lanes closed on US 287 in Madison Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Both lanes of US 287 are closed after a multi-vehicle accident south of Cameron. Alternate routes available are US 191 between West Yellowstone and Belgrade or Interstate 15 to eastern Idaho. The following was posted to the Madison County Sheriff's Office page:. 1136am. Both lanes of...
MADISON COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Big Country News

Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis

The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
96.7 KISS FM

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
MONTANA STATE
worldatlas.com

The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana

Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Headwaters Country Jam brings hot country acts to Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers say the Headwaters Country Jam in Cardwell is slated to be one of the biggest weekends of the summer, featuring a lineup of well-known country artists. Artists include Lee Brice, Hardy, Chris Janson and more. The concert runs Aug. 18-20. Passes, parking and camping information...
CARDWELL, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy