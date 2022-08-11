City of Bozeman targeting Fall for Swim Center re-opening

On Tuesday night, the Bozeman City Commission passed a public welfare emergency resolution regarding the closing of the Bozeman Swim Center.

The center, which has been closed since mid-May, was shut down by the city after an inspection reportedly revealed structural deficiencies.

The emergency declaration waives the bidding process and allows the city to immediately hire a contractor, which they say will cut down 30 to 45 days of waiting.

With the declaration, City Manager Jeff Mihelich aims to have the swim center open by the fall, rather than the original timeline of New Year’s.

The city expects to have a more detailed timeline regarding construction and the cost of repairs at next week’s commission meeting.

The emergency declaration would only apply to the repairs needed to re-open the swim center, not the renovations voters approved in November 2021.