Lily Reinhart Glows in Neon Wearing Head-to-Toe Tory Burch on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
 4 days ago
Lily Reinhart proves she radiates style wherever she goes. The “Riverdale” actress stopped by “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” last night to share more about her upcoming Netflix film “Look Both Ways.” She produced and starred in the movie. While there, she also opened up about her challenges with finding Mountain Dew at Coachella earlier this year after the late-night show host brought up a tweet she posted: “Where can I get a Mountain Dew at Coachella?” to the social media site this past April. The pair also tested some of the fizzy drink’s-inspired products like lip balm and ice cream.

Reinhart arrived at the New York City set donning a modern-esque Tory Burch two-toned number from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection, which premiered this past February. The turtleneck color-blocked dress with brown and neon-yellow hues throughout exuded playful sophistication. Its curved lines and swirled-like combination added a soft touch to the otherwise bold style. The dress highlights a balance between one that is delicate yet daring, the lighter color tone offsetting the rest of the piece’s elegant theme that remains on brand for eveningwear.

She paired the nearly floor-length dress with a black wrap-around tie-belt, adding to the ensemble’s sublime composition as it seamlessly blended with the attire’s lively essence. The belt’s material reflected her black point-toe leather heeled boots, also from Burch’s latest seasonal line. Their leather material balanced out the look’s color scheme in its entirety as it provides another formal element to the dress.

