Teyana Taylor Gets Colorfully Loud With Lori Harvey in Nike ‘Chunky Dunky’ Sneakers

By Allie Fasanella
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJE4a_0hDrHVBc00

In a new video posted in collaboration with Bumble, Teyana Taylor can be seen chatting about life and love with Lori Harvey while sporting a chic, all-blue look.

The “Bare Wit Me” singer wore an aqua button-up shirt with a lightly padded vest in the same vibrant hue over top and matching pants. Even hair baseball cap and manicure were coordinated. Meanwhile, on her feet, she donned Nike SB’s Dunk sneaker collaboration with Ben & Jerry’s, the “Chunky Dunky.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor)

The style’s loud, playful design is inspired by the famous Vermont ice cream company’s signature packaging, with hits of bright blue and green meant to resemble the sky and green pastures. The eye-catching low-top shoe, which launched with a bang in 2020, also features a soft cow-print paneling, colorful tie-dye lining and dripping yellow Swooshes.

Due to the enormous popularity of the limited-edition “Chunky Dunky,” pairs typically sell for upward of $1,000 or more.

Taylor is known for her bold fashion choices and love of sneakers. If you take a quick look at the 31-year-old’s Instagram, you’ll find her modeling other Dunks, as well as retro Jordans and more modern takes, including Travis Scott’s Jordan Low in “Reverse Mocha.” She’s also a fan of Air Force 1s and Nike’s LD Waffle Sacai sneakers .

And this isn’t the first time the mother of two has shown off the Ben & Jerry’s collaboration. She styled them with a yellow jacket and T-shirt and black leather pants in a post from last fall.

Comments / 25

Rome Jackson
3d ago

She gives off a kind of Grace Jones vibe to me. Just my opinion people.

Reply(2)
15
Omar Smith
2d ago

I think she would make a great villain in a new 101 dalmatians!!! no jokes just look at her ! not being funny for real

Reply
2
whyte boi
3d ago

Teyana in a class of her own😍💗

Reply
16
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Teyana Taylor
Person
Lori Harvey
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Dunk#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sneaker#Nike Sb#Dunks#Ld Waffle Sacai#The Ben Jerry
