ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police investigate the fatal stabbing of a homeless man in Studio City

By Grace Toohey
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

Los Angeles police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a homeless man, whose body was found along a busy roadway in Studio City this week, according to LAPD.

Officers responded to a call about the discovery of a dead body along Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, LAPD reported. Christopher Schunemann, the 35-year-old victim, was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple stab wounds "throughout his body," authorities said.

Schunemann had been unhoused, said Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. No other details were released about the killing.

Homicide detectives asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect in the death but released no possible descriptions or motive in the case.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Elderly man found dead in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - An elderly man was found dead in Compton Sunday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriffs' deputies say one person is currently being detained by investigators. Deputies were called to the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue in Compton just before noon Sunday after reports of a possible...
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Studio City, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Probe underway after man is fatally shot in broad daylight in Compton

Authorities on Sunday were investigating a shooting death in Compton.The incident was reported just before 11:40 a.m. in the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue. It was there that authorities arrived and located a man who had been shot. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 
COMPTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Orange County Couple Struck in Marked Crosswalk, Leaving Husband Dead

A husband and wife in their 60s were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a clearly marked Laguna Beach crosswalk, leaving the husband dead, authorities said Monday. The husband, identified by Laguna Beach police as Stanley Isaacs, died of his injuries after witnesses say he pushed his wife out of the way.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime
easyreadernews.com

Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism

Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Chino Hills shooting turns deadly

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
CHINO HILLS, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Third suspect arrested in police officer killing

DOWNEY - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey, police announced. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion...
DOWNEY, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
396K+
Followers
67K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy