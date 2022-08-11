ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Judge Details LIV Golfers’ Errors in First Round of Antitrust Fight

By Michael McCann
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYKLl_0hDrHMUJ00

Two days after ruling for the PGA Tour in a court hearing, Judge Beth Labson Freeman issued a 14-page written order on Thursday formally denying the motion for a restraining order that would’ve allowed LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The order makes clear that the 11 golfers who sued last week face a challenging path in proving that the Tour violated antitrust law. (One of those golfers, Carlos Ortiz, has since dropped out of the suit.)

Freeman’s order elaborates on why the three golfers failed to convince her that they’d suffer irreparable harm, meaning the kind of harm that money can’t later remedy.

Though golfers can’t earn Official World Golf ranking points by playing in LIV Golf events, Freeman wrote LIV golfers aren’t “barred from playing professional golf against the world’s top players, from earning lucrative prizes in some of golf’s highest-profile events, from earning sponsorships, or from building a reputation, brand, and fan following in elite golf.” In fact, Freeman stressed, the golfers’ own expert witness boasted of LIV offering “large upfront payments” as a means for LIV to compensate for the “loss of opportunities to earn ranking points [and] to earn entry into the Majors.” From the judge’s vantage point, the golfers “have not even shown that they have been harmed—let alone irreparably.”

Freeman added that the golfers knew by joining LIV—a rival league—they were “virtually certain to be cut off from Tour play.” She cited cases involving professional tennis players and rodeo contestants where courts declined to find irreparable harm when “a professional sports player is barred from playing in one professional sports league but is free to play professionally in a separate league.” As the judge sees it, “the only thing” LIV golfers are barred from is “pursuing [prizes, endorsement opportunities, fan followings etc.] at PGA Tour events.” They can still obtain those professional achievements by competing in LIV events.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Freeman distinguished an athlete’s opportunity to join one of two rival pro leagues, but not both leagues, from an athlete who is denied a chance to join the only major pro league. For example, consider an elite 19-year-old football player who could play in the NFL but who is denied eligibility because of the league’s rule requiring that players be three years out of high school. That player can only advance his football development in college, where (other than NIL opportunities), he’ll be denied pay. An elite golfer is in a different boat, Freeman reasoned, since the golfer can play for either the Tour or LIV.

Freeman also suggested the golfers’ overarching legal theory doesn’t add up. She noted the plaintiffs contend that LIV is essentially superior to the Tour, which makes it hard to simultaneously assert the Tour enjoys monopolistic control. Freeman noted how LIV golfers describe their league as offering “a refreshing new ‘extremely fan-friendly’ business that will lead to ‘an improved broadcast output and entertainment experience’ compared to the staid old golf world built by PGA TOUR.” She bluntly asked, “If LIV Golf is elite golf’s future, what do TRO Plaintiffs care about the dust-collecting trophies of a bygone era?”

Although Freeman cautioned that her temporary restraining order decision was based on the golfers failing to establish a lack of irreparable harm, she offered additional insights suggesting she has other doubts.

For example, the golfers contend the Tour breached their Tour membership rights by extending their suspensions while they had appealed the first round of suspensions. Freeman, however, concluded that, when “giving proper deference to the PGA Tour’s interpretation and application of its disciplinary rules,” the Tour’s application of rules was “not unreasonable.” She also noted that, though the golfers’ antitrust contentions present “complex issues” that “are best resolved on a more developed record,” she observed the Tour “has responded with preliminary evidence and argument potentially exposing fundamental flaws in Plaintiffs’ claims.”

The litigation could last several years, with numerous filings such as motions for a preliminary injunction, for dismissal and for summary judgment. Freeman explained in the hearing that, because of her busy docket, she is now scheduling trials for 2025. Antitrust cases, moreover, tend to last several years. They often raise complicated questions that require empirical findings and data studies. Consider that both Ed O’Bannon and Shawne Alston’s antitrust cases against the NCAA lasted more than seven years. If that timeline tracks here, much more will be known about whether the Saudi-backed LIV has what it takes to compete with the Tour by the time the case ends.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 2

Related
Sportico

Breaking Down LIV Golfers v. PGA Tour as They Tee Off in Federal Court

Click here to read the full article. A court hearing on Tuesday will mark the first U.S. legal test of LIV Golf’s emergence and the PGA Tour’s efforts to counter its new rival.  Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones are three of the 11 golfers who sued the PGA Tour last Wednesday, arguing the Tour’s nearly two-year suspensions and $100,000 fines of LIV golfers violate federal antitrust law. The Tour is portrayed as an illegal monopsony, using unrivaled control over elite golfers to pay them less and to exclude would-be competitors. Gooch, Swafford and Jones have separately brought a 35-page...
NFL
Sportico

Phil Mickelson and 10 Other Golfers Sue PGA Tour in Antitrust Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. After months of speculation that golfers punished by the PGA Tour for joining LIV Golf would pursue antitrust litigation, Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers sued the tour on Monday for alleged antitrust violations. The 105-page complaint, filed in a San Francisco federal court, demands an injunction that would enjoin the tour from expelling, suspending or otherwise punishing golfers from playing on the Saudi-back LIV or from conspiring with the European Tour and other groups to limit golfers’ professional opportunities.  The complaint, which was signed by attorney Rachel Brass of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher...
POLITICS
Sportico

PGA Tour Defeats LIV Golfers as Suspensions Upheld in Federal Court

It’s early in the legal battle, but the PGA Tour on Tuesday scored a key victory over three of the 11 LIV golfers who sued the Tour last Wednesday. Judge Beth Lasbon Freeman denied a motion for a temporary restraining order brought by Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones. The trio, whom the tour suspended until 2024 over their decision to join LIV, hoped to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.  Now, they won’t—and it will be because of money, and the damages that money can and cannot fix. Freeman presided over a hearing that lasted more than two hours during...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"

Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antitrust#Golfer#Liv Golfers Errors#Official World Golf
Golf Digest

Will Zalatoris' fiancee asked him one of the biggest deal-breaker questions in golf

Will Zalatoris has dealt with his share of anguish in an otherwise impressive PGA Tour season. Among his eight top-10s are three runners-up, including at two majors—the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Incredibly enough, he’s still searching for his first victory, and he’s going to get another shot at hoisting a trophy on Sunday in the final round FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis after shooting a five-under-par 65 on Saturday.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Aaron Rodgers to LIV Golf? The legendary quarterback has named his price

By now, most will know of the extraordinary amounts of money being offered to existing PGA Tour and DP World Tour players to jump ship and join the LIV Golf series. It started at the beginning of the year with the Saudi-backed organization said to have offered figures in the region of $150-200 million to the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, both now fully ensconced on the rebel tour.
GREEN BAY, WI
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

If you’re looking for signs of the beefed-up rewards that come in the PGA Tour’s 2022 postseason, the FedEx St. Jude Championship is a good place to start. The tournament replaced The Northern Trust as the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and with it comes not just a new name and venue (TPC Southwind), but a significantly larger prize money payout.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff

Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
GOLF
Golf.com

Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing

When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
MEMPHIS, TN
Sportico

NFL Appeals Watson Suspension to Seek Tougher Punishment

Click here to read the full article. The NFL announced on Wednesday it has appealed Monday’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games. Retired federal Judge Sue Robinson, serving as a neutral disciplinary officer, rendered the decision. The league does not challenge factual findings. In a statement released on Wednesday, the NFL notes “the factual findings of the Disciplinary Officer are binding and may not be appealed.” However, the league finds the suspension length insufficient. It has contended that Watson should be suspended at least one year plus an indefinite period thereafter. Although the appeal will go to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sportico

MLB’s Manfred Defends Antitrust Exemption, Cites Minor League Costs

Click here to read the full article. In a 17-page letter sent to the chair and ranking member of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee last Friday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred vigorously defended baseball’s antitrust exemption. He warned a repeal of the exemption, which enables MLB to centralize minor-league operations without risk of antitrust litigation, would likely result in minor-league baseball shrinking, with fewer affiliated teams and fewer games, and most minor-league players earning less and experiencing diminished job security. That letter could spark Congressional hearings and follow-up demands. It was written after the committee requested that Manfred answer a series of questions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for July 29

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry Personnel Excel Hires Four, Including First Head of Content Excel Sports Management has added Ryan Holcomb as the agency’s first-ever head of content. Holcomb will join the agency’s media division to drive the creation and development of original content and programming. Holcomb joins Excel from the World Surf League, where he served as the executive vice president of WSL Studios and led the league’s content division developing programming, selling concepts and running branded content efforts. Nick Baratta also...
ECONOMY
Sportico

Crypto Crash Leaves NWSL Players Empty-Handed as League Mulls Cash Payout

Click here to read the full article. The NWSL has told its players that they could be out money after cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital, one of the league’s biggest partners, filed for bankruptcy earlier this month. The league’s Voyager partnership, announced in December, was notable both in its size and in its construction. About half of the value of the deal was set to be paid to the league in cash, while the other half was earmarked for individual athletes to invest in cryptocurrencies via the Voyager platform. Those accounts were never funded, according to multiple people familiar with the partnership, and...
NFL
Sportico

Why Athlete-Conference Revenue Sharing Needs an Actual Union

Click here to read the full article. The lead up to the Big Ten Media Days featured a headline with some significant legal ramifications: a reported meeting between a conference commissioner Kevin Warren and a group called the College Football Players Association (CFBPA). The Big Ten later claimed that the CFBPA’s executive director Jason Stahl had overstated the nature of their discussions and then booted the fledgling athlete-rights organization from its Indianapolis press gathering. For its part, the CFBPA, which was launched last summer as a kind of non-union trade association, suggested that it might pursue formal unionization if the Big...
LABOR ISSUES
Sportico

What Tokyo Taught Us: Organizing the First-Ever Postponed Olympics

Today’s guest columnist is Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games executive director at the International Olympic Committee. When the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed by a year as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubi worked on perhaps the biggest change-management case study in history. One year on, he reflects on the lessons learned. In March 2020 the world and the global economy were shutting down amid a hail of unanswered questions. Among the important but certainly not dire: Should the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games go on? The query initiated an intense debate among a leadership group that included top Olympic officials and...
SPORTS
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy