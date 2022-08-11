ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Sunflower Farms Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Summer, and One of Most Beautiful Is in Chester County

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzZrT_0hDrHJq800
Image via Highland Orchards.

Sunflower farms are ideal places to snap perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day while frolicking among the gorgeous flowers, writes Laura Swartz for Philadelphia Magazine

The Philadelphia region is home to seven such farms, and one of them is just a short drive away right here in Chester County. 

Highland Orchards in West Chester offers wagon rides to the sunflower patch where you can choose sunflowers of varying colors. The farm also has pick-your-own crops, such as berries, pears, peaches, and corn. 

While it is not necessary to make a reservation, space on the wagon is limited. Tickets can be bought at the farm market, with wagons leaving roughly every 30 minutes. 

This year, part of the proceeds from Highland Orchards’ Sunflower Experience will benefit the Ukraine War Refugee Aid Fund at Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata. 

The farm is located at 1000 Marshalton Thorndale Road and is open Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 13, from 10 AM to 4 PM. Admission is $5 per person and free for children under 3. Each stem costs $3. 

Read more about sunflower farms in the region in Philadelphia Magazine

VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America

Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Mile-long craft show draws a crowd to Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — Originally made up of just one block of local crafters, the Lititz Rotary Club Craft Show has grown to nearly a mile long, spanning seven blocks and a park. The show is always held on the second Saturday in August. Shoppers were able to peruse the handmade wares for sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 13.
LITITZ, PA
