Sunflower Farms Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Summer, and One of Most Beautiful Is in Chester County

Image via Highland Orchards.

Sunflower farms are ideal places to snap perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day while frolicking among the gorgeous flowers, writes Laura Swartz for Philadelphia Magazine.

The Philadelphia region is home to seven such farms, and one of them is just a short drive away right here in Chester County.

Highland Orchards in West Chester offers wagon rides to the sunflower patch where you can choose sunflowers of varying colors. The farm also has pick-your-own crops, such as berries, pears, peaches, and corn.

While it is not necessary to make a reservation, space on the wagon is limited. Tickets can be bought at the farm market, with wagons leaving roughly every 30 minutes.

This year, part of the proceeds from Highland Orchards’ Sunflower Experience will benefit the Ukraine War Refugee Aid Fund at Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata.

The farm is located at 1000 Marshalton Thorndale Road and is open Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 13, from 10 AM to 4 PM. Admission is $5 per person and free for children under 3. Each stem costs $3.