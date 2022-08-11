ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Lisa Frankenstein’: Carla Gugino, Liza Soberano, Joe Chrest & Henry Eikenberry Board Zelda Williams’ Horror-Comedy For Focus Features

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdENH_0hDrHGBx00

EXCLUSIVE : Carla Gugino ( The Fall of the House of Usher ), Liza Soberano ( Alone/Together ), Joe Chrest ( Stranger Things ) and Henry Eikenberry ( The Crowded Room ) will star alongside Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse in the horror-comedy Lisa Frankenstein , which actor-filmmaker Zelda Williams is directing for Focus Features , in her feature debut.

Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein follows an unpopular high school student (Newton) who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse (Sprouse) during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams, using the broken tanning bed in her garage. While we hear that Chrest will be playing the titular character’s father Dale, details as to the others’ roles haven’t been disclosed. Academy Award and Tony winner Diablo Cody scripted the film, which has entered production in New Orleans.

Mason Novick is producing for MXN Entertainment, alongside his frequent collaborator Cody, with Jeffrey Lampert serving as executive producer. Michelle Momplaisir is overseeing the project for Focus Features, which will distribute the film in the U.S. Universal Pictures International will serve as its international distributor.

Boasting more than 100 screen credits, Gugino has most recently been seen in series including Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Bly Manor , as well as films like Gunpowder Milkshake and Gerald’s Game . She recently wrapped production on Flanagan’s limited series The Fall of the House of Usher for Netflix, and will next be seen starring in Peacock’s Leopard Skin, which she is also exec producing.

Soberano is a Filipino-American actress, model and singer who with Lisa Frankenstein will make her Hollywood feature film debut. The multi-hyphenate boasts a large following in the Philippines, where she’s known for roles in films like My Ex and Whys (2017) and Alone/Together (2019), as well as the more recent Netflix animated feature Trese , which had her voicing the titular character.

Chrest is best known for his role as Ted Wheeler—father to Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Nancy (Natalie Dyer)—on Netflix’s hit series, Stranger Things , which recently wrapped up its two-part fourth season. Among additional upcoming projects for the actor is Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon .

Eikenberry is a model and actor who has been seen on HBO’s Euphoria and will next appear in the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room with Tom Holland.

Gugino is represented by UTA and Untitled Entertainment; Soberano by Careless and Transparent Arts, as well as Authentic Talent and Literary Management in the U.S.; Chrest by Stride Management, People Store and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; and Eikenberry by WME and TMT Entertainment Group.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49

Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page  on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
LANCASTER, CA
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liza Soberano
Person
Zelda Williams
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Diablo Cody
Person
Carla Gugino
Person
Sanaa Lathan
Person
Kathryn Newton
Person
Ted Wheeler
Person
Cole Sprouse
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Martin Scorsese
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Focus Features#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Victorian#Mxn Entertainment
Complex

Sydney Sweeney Says She Doesn’t Have the ‘Income’ to Cover a 6-Month Break Despite ‘Euphoria’ Success

Sydney Sweeney said that despite her recent Emmy nods and Euphoria success that she doesn’t have the income to afford a six-month break. “I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’

Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

Robert De Niro’s Family Drama Exposed By Ex-Assistant, Says Actor’s Children Dislike His Girlfriend Tiffany Chen

Robert De Niro’s ex-assistant claimed his current girlfriend Tiffany Chen made her life hell while on the job and said the actor’s children even rejected her, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell deposition transcript of Graham Chase Robinson. Robinson worked for De Niro from 2008 through 2020. She started as his personal assistant and worked her way up to Vice President of Production and Finance at De Niro’s company Canal Productions.Robinson and De Niro are in the middle of fighting dueling lawsuits. He sued his ex-employee for $6 million accusing her of using the company credit card for...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thebrag.com

Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’

New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

115K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy