Clemson blows out Azurea Club de Golfe late

GOLFE-JUAN, France –– Clemson University men’s basketball routed Azurea Club de Golfe 92-74, which included a 20-7 run in the fourth quarter to secure its third victory of its 2022 France Tour.

The Tigers were led by Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Tyson scored eight-straight points for the Tigers in the closing quarter to help put the game out of reach.

Josh Beadle (Columbia, S.C./Cardinal Newman) once again shined for the Tigers, finishing with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists.

After finishing 4-for-7, Alex Hemenway (Newburgh, Ind./Castle) finished 12-for-22 from three in three games in France. He finished with 12 tonight and added two rebounds and three assists.

Both Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) and Ben Middlebrooks (Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Westminster) each finished with nine points. Schieffelin nearly missed a double-double after collecting 10 rebounds. Middlebrooks finished with four.

In just 12 minutes, RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) totaled eight points and eight rebounds.

Chauncey Wiggins (Covington, Ga./Grayson) and Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) each scored seven points.

Clemson totaled 32 points in the paint and scored 22 points off of 20 turnovers.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Come out to support Clemson softball at Dear Old Clemson’s second event which is set for August 27 at the Madren Conference Center. Clemson returns one of the top teams in the nation and adds some new talent to the mix. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events or purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.