ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson blows out Azurea Club de Golfe late

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FTwv_0hDrHFJE00

GOLFE-JUAN, France –– Clemson University men’s basketball routed Azurea Club de Golfe 92-74, which included a 20-7 run in the fourth quarter to secure its third victory of its 2022 France Tour.

The Tigers were led by Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Tyson scored eight-straight points for the Tigers in the closing quarter to help put the game out of reach.

Josh Beadle (Columbia, S.C./Cardinal Newman) once again shined for the Tigers, finishing with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists.

After finishing 4-for-7, Alex Hemenway (Newburgh, Ind./Castle) finished 12-for-22 from three in three games in France. He finished with 12 tonight and added two rebounds and three assists.

Both Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) and Ben Middlebrooks (Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Westminster) each finished with nine points. Schieffelin nearly missed a double-double after collecting 10 rebounds. Middlebrooks finished with four.

In just 12 minutes, RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) totaled eight points and eight rebounds.

Chauncey Wiggins (Covington, Ga./Grayson) and Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) each scored seven points.

Clemson totaled 32 points in the paint and scored 22 points off of 20 turnovers.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Come out to support Clemson softball at Dear Old Clemson’s second event which is set for August 27 at the Madren Conference Center.  Clemson returns one of the top teams in the nation and adds some new talent to the mix.   If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events or purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuvEX_0hDrHFJE00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Jordan’s High School Preseason Observations

Guess what? No, not that. We made it! School is starting and we have made it through that odd time of year those of us in the radio business call “Talking Season”. We have broken down every college football roster and schedule we can. We have previewed every high school football team in our area. It is officially Week Zero, and in the spirit of the occasion, let’s utter the ever-eloquent words of our own Tyler Shugart.
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Atlanta#Conference Center#Azurea Club De Golfe#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

Bassmaster High School National Championship winners announced

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship winners were announced as the event came to an end on Saturday at Lake Hartwell. Reece Keeney and Bryce Moder of Northeast Wisconsin Bass were named the winners with a three-day total of 43 pounds and...
ANDERSON, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

High school football jamboree fights send several fans to hospital, SC district says

Fights erupted at a high school football jamboree, sending several fans to a South Carolina hospital, officials said. Multiple injuries were reported after brawls broke out near the concession stand at the Greenwood High School Jamboree. Those involved were students attending schools that had been set to participate in the series of games on Friday, Aug. 12, according to Greenwood School District 50.
GREENWOOD, SC
counton2.com

Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
laurenscountysports.com

Clinton High varsity football roster

2 Justin Copeland WR-DB Sr. 4 Keividrick Richardson WR-DB Sr. 5 Kadon Crawford TE-DE Jr. 7 Taliek Fuller WR-DB Sr. 8 Austin Johnson QB-DB Sr. 10 Christopher Young WR-DB Sr. 11 Wilson Wages WR-DB Jr. 12 Bryce Young QB-DB Jr. 14 Tyshuwan Richardson QB-DB So. 18 D.J. Clark RB-OLB So.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Judson Mill Shooting Investigation. Updated:...
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy