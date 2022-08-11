ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Alice Capsey fires Invincibles to victory against Superchargers on 18th birthday

By Raf Nicholson at the Kia Oval
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuywL_0hDrHEQV00

The first problem with the brave new world of the second edition of the Hundred, whereby the women’s match will (on occasion) take the primetime slot, became apparent 30 minutes before the start of play: 6pm came and went, and the men had still not finished their match, let alone vacated the field. In a sport where men have taken up more than their fair share of resources for over a century, there was something rather symbolic about that.

On the other side of the equation, the crowd seemed largely content: Surrey had proclaimed the day a sell-out, and the overwhelming majority of ticket-holders (approximately 16,000 out of 21,339) stayed on to watch the women’s game. “I struggled in the field because I could not hear a thing!” Oval Invincibles’ Suzie Bates said afterwards. “We’ve been there when it has just been your mum, your dad and the dog. And this is the norm now – how cool.” More evidence, if it were needed, that the ECB has (if largely by accident) found a sweet-spot for double-headers via the identical team brands of The Hundred.

Related: When a player like Meg Lanning needs to ask for a break it should ring alarm bells | Megan Maurice

And we did finally get a toss, albeit six minutes later than planned. Invincibles won and would bowl first –despite the absence of the leading pace bowler Marizanne Kapp through illness. There was just time for a crowd chorus of “happy birthday” for Alice Capsey, 18 years old on Thursday, before play got under way.

Taking a wicket in the opening powerplay seemed as good a way for Capsey to celebrate as any – Bess Heath caught at backward point attempting the reverse. Minutes later, though, Capsey was limping from the field, having twisted her ankle diving awkwardly at backward point. She returned for the final 30 balls of the innings to help take the crucial wicket of top-scorer Jemimah Rodrigues (51 from 32 balls), running in from the cover boundary to hold the catch, though she did not bowl again.

Would she bat? At one stage, with Bates (46 from 34) and Lauren Winfield-Hill (74 not out from 42) unleashing a flurry of boundaries as they hared after Superchargers’ target of 144, it looked like the question would be moot: the Invincibles opening pair added 104 runs in 67 balls before Bates finally slog-swept into the hands of deep midwicket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2x7k_0hDrHEQV00
Lauren Winfield-Hill on her way to 74 not out from only 42 balls. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

But with 40 needed from the last 34 balls, the stage was set for a birthday cameo. Off her third ball, Capsey carted Jenny Gunn for six down the ground. Then came not just one but two, three and four consecutive boundaries off Linsey Smith and just like that – with 16 balls still remaining of the innings – the job was a good ’un.

“The birthday cake is in the fridge and will be eaten later,” Capsey joked at the end of the match. “I am OK. Lots of strapping and ice this evening, and then we’ll assess tomorrow but I’m sure it’ll be fine.”

Earlier, her absence from the attack had meant that the Invincibles captain, Dane van Niekerk, relied heavily on the Welsh 17-year-old left-arm spinner Sophia Smale. The teenager was called up to play in the tournament at the eleventh hour, after an injury to Emma Jones, and Van Niekerk admitted to not even being confident of how to pronounce her name in the eve-of-match press conference (it rhymes with “gale”, in case you were wondering).

But tasked with bowling the second set of the match, Smale delivered. Alyssa Healy, who had celebrated her debut in 100-ball cricket by smashing Mady Villiers for six over long-on, miscued her to mid-off. Meanwhile at the other end Shabnim Ismail – clocked at 78mph during the match – bowled the Superchargers captain, Hollie Armitage, leaving the visitors 38 for three after 26 balls.

It was left to Rodrigues, fresh from seeing India to victory against England in the semi-final of the Commonwealth Games, to spearhead the rescue operation; while the South African Laura Wolvaardt ensured a strong finish (27 runs from the final 15 balls), despite being caught at extra cover off the final ball of the innings, one run short of a half-century.

Sam Curran was the matchwinner as he steered Oval Invincibles to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Northern Superchargers at the Oval.

Curran scored a scintillating 60 to see Invincibles home with three balls remaining, having been dropped on 46 by Adam Lyth in a moment that proved match-defining.

Lyth himself had earlier been dropped on one, before registering the fastest 50 in the history of the Hundred, off just 17 balls. Exceptional bowling from the frugal Sunil Narine (three for 11) restricted Superchargers to 157 for seven.

Thanks to Sam Curran's pyrotechnics, it was not enough. Jordan Cox (48 off 29) played an exceptional supporting role before Tom Curran (18 off seven) secured the victory for the home side in another breathless encounter in south London.

If 143 felt a formidable total – last year, the highest successful run-chase in the women’s competition had been 141 – Winfield-Hill scarcely cared. “I feel like I was making up shots that I haven’t played for years as I went along,” she said. “It was great fun.”

There was good fortune – Katie Levick dropped a simple chance at short third when Bates had acquired just 10 runs – but mainly it was a case of two experienced batters, with the full gamut of shots between them, relishing their chance to open the competition with a bang.

With Capsey determined to finish the job herself, Van Niekerk – having eagerly anticipated playing in her first cricket match since the Women’s Big Bash League in November 2021 – did not even get the chance to bat. No one will mind less than her.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mady Villiers
Person
Suzie Bates
Person
Meg Lanning
Person
Sunil Narine
Person
Jemimah Rodrigues
Person
Alyssa Healy
Person
Adam Lyth
Person
Dane Van Niekerk
Person
Sam Curran
Person
Hollie Armitage
The Guardian

Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, 95, says she will run in general elections

The Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has said she is running in general elections next month because she is “fed up with quarrelling politicians”. Lollobrigida, who turned 95 in July, is endeavouring to become a senator with the Sovereign and Popular Italy party (ISP), a new Eurosceptic, anti-Mario-Draghi political alliance that opposes sending arms to Ukraine and “warmongering Atlanticism”.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Mitch McConnell greatly damaged US democracy with quiet, chess-like moves

The January 6 committee has now revealed how far Donald Trump was willing to go to prevent the peaceful and lawful transfer of power from his presidency to that of Joe Biden. Yet, his deadly serious attempt to upend American democracy also had a slapdash quality to it, reflecting Trump’s own impulsive nature and his reliance on a group of schemers – Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, Roger Stone and John Eastman among them – of limited ability. It is not entirely surprising that Trump’s coup failed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superchargers#Invincibles#South London#First Match#Ecb
The Guardian

Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Serena Williams on return to court

Rafael Nadal has expressed his gratitude towards Serena Williams for the inspiration and influence the American has provided throughout her years within tennis. “Plenty of memories,” Nadal said, smiling, before Williams’s imminent retirement from the game. “She is one of the greatest sports [people] of all time. I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
The Guardian

Steve Grimmett, frontman of metal band Grim Reaper, dies aged 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper known for his piercing head voice, has died aged 62. The news was confirmed by his son Russ Grimmett on Facebook: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts.” No cause of death was given.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Anne Roose obituary

My mother, Anne Roose, who has died aged 90, was a fashion designer who helped reinvent Welsh wool with her elegant contemporary designs inspired by Celtic tradition. She was instrumental in saving the rare-breed Jacob sheep, working with Araminta, Lady Aldington and the Holywell Textile Mill in north Wales to transform the distinctive but rough fleece into beautiful cloth in natural tones, which culminated in her celebrated Anna Roose Jacob Collection (she used Anna as her professional first name).
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

403K+
Followers
93K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy