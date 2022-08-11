Read full article on original website
More than 100,000 people in Michigan remain under a boil water advisory after a main leak
About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area remain under a boil water advisory Sunday, a day after a leak was discovered in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to residents, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. That’s down from 935,000...
Heat Advisory issued August 15 at 9:14AM PDT until August 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 97 expected. * WHERE…In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon,. Wallowa County, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern. Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses...
Activist offers to pay for Kansas’ recount of abortion vote
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas Republican Assembly, told the Kansas City Star on Saturday he wants to pay for the recount that Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, requested because he believes it could change the outcome. The 165,000-vote difference in the election makes that unlikely, however. And there has been no evidence of significant problems with the election. The Kansas Republican Assembly is significantly to the right of the state Republican Party and isn’t affiliated with the GOP-led legislature.
Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Comedian and actor Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s coroner office confirm that Ray’s death was reported Friday morning in the desert community of Rancho Mirage. They say the cause of death is unknown. Ray, whose legal name was Theadore Brown, was a stand-up comedian who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay” and other programs.
Sunny; A Little Warmer
GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Today we start to set up for a string of very warm days. We will see plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds toward the end of the day. Highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's. Light and variable winds in the morning will turn northerly at 5-10 mph, with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher in the afternoon. Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 40's to mid 50's. Winds become light and variable after midnight.
New York manufacturing suffers near-record plunge
In the latest sign of turbulence in the US economy, New York-area manufacturing suffered a large and unexpected setback in August, according to a survey released on Monday. The New York Federal Reserve said its Empire State Manufacturing Survey plunged by 42 points in August to -31.3. That marks the second-largest monthly decline on record for this closely watched gauge of economic activity. The biggest drop was recorded in April 2020, when the economy was ravaged by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
