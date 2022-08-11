SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say a loud “boom” was heard across areas of northern Utah and was likely a meteor. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard it. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or Utah’s military installations. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote in a tweet that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail/flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy.

