Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Officials: Loud ‘boom’ heard in north Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say a loud “boom” was heard across areas of northern Utah and was likely a meteor. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard it. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or Utah’s military installations. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote in a tweet that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail/flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy.
KESQ
Windsor Hills crash: Vigil mourns mother of six who died when speeding driver ran red light
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Nearly a week after the tragedy, we’re learning more about one of the victims of the fiery car crash in Windsor Hills. Loved ones of Nathesia Lewis held a vigil at the scene this evening. Relatives say, because the crash was so horrific, it...
KESQ
Road closures due to flooding
CA-177 past Desert Center is closed due to flooding caused by down pour as monsoonal storms hit the Coachella Valley early Saturday morning. As of right now there is no update on when the road will re-open. CHP is advising those traveling to avoid if possible. Stay with News Channel...
KESQ
Monsoon moisture still present
The humidity gave us some thunderstorm activity over the weekend, and that's likely to continue today especially in the mountains and high desert. Dew points will hover in the mid-and-upper 50s today. The best chance of storms will be between 11am and 5pm this afternoon, again mainly in the high...
Comments / 0