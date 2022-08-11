Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Accomplice in Clay County robbery, shooting in custody
Changes ahead for the new work week KC! We are tracking isolated storms with a 30% chance for rain on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Local health departments are ramping up efforts to get people vaccinated for monkeypox. In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency.
The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago
The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
kq2.com
Kansas City man paddles and paints along the entire Missouri River
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Steve Snell lives in Kansas City, so he's already familiar with the mighty Missouri River. But right now, he's in the middle of a long journey, paddling the entire river from it's beginning to end. And he's painting along the way. The Missouri River is the longest...
Traffic builds up on northbound I-35 due to crash
Traffic is building up during morning rush-hour Monday morning on northbound Interstate 35 at Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen
Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
abc17news.com
Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt
WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames. Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said a faulty water heater may have triggered the explosion around 7 a.m. Monday in the town of Wyatt. KYTV reports that firefighters and ambulances from several surrounding communities rushed to the scene as a second home also caught on fire. Hearnes said that the injured included adults and children as young as 6 months old. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is urging the public to stay away from the street until further notice.
Family of found child located
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports the family of a young girl has been located.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
Four Injured in Johnson County Accident
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 43-year-old Damon Dunlap of Paris, was at Highway 50 and NW 501 Road around 3:15 p.m., when the driver failed to yield to a westbound 2014 Ford Fusion, driven by 67-year-old Darrell Carter of Warrensburg.
kmmo.com
TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY
According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
KCTV 5
Man convicted of dragging Iowa police officer with car charged with assaulting KC officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man previously convicted of dragging an Iowa police officer with a car is facing new charges in Jackson County. Daton Petrey is accused of assaulting a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer on Monday near 22nd and Vine streets. Jackson County prosecutors charged Petrey with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Olathe officer, woman injured after police car responding to emergency strikes vehicle
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash that involved a police vehicle. Overland Park police stated an Olathe police officer was responding to an emergency medical call near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street just after 7:30 a.m. While driving with its lights and siren activated, the vehicle was headed north on Parker Street when it struck another car on the passenger side of the intersection, a release stated.
FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems
LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
Family of 12-year-old killed in shooting spreads awareness by giving back ahead of new school year
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- As another school year kicks off, it’s one more without BJ Henderson. “My son has been gone since April 14th of 2021 and I still cry every day,” said his mother, Monica Henderson. The 12-year-old was shot and killed in a parking lot...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
KCTV 5
1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
Jackson, Wyandotte counties return to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level
Jackson County, Missouri, and Wyandotte County, Kansas, returned to the high level of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels Tracker Thursday.
Friday night hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
One person was killed in a hit-and-run accident Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri. Just before midnight, a black Chevrolet Tahoe struck a gray Subaru Outback near 19th and Baltimore.
Comments / 1