ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

Comments / 1

Related
KCTV 5

Accomplice in Clay County robbery, shooting in custody

Changes ahead for the new work week KC! We are tracking isolated storms with a 30% chance for rain on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Local health departments are ramping up efforts to get people vaccinated for monkeypox. In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago

The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
LIBERTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Lee's Summit, MO
Government
Jackson County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
County
Jackson County, MO
State
Missouri State
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt

WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames. Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said a faulty water heater may have triggered the explosion around 7 a.m. Monday in the town of Wyatt. KYTV reports that firefighters and ambulances from several surrounding communities rushed to the scene as a second home also caught on fire. Hearnes said that the injured included adults and children as young as 6 months old. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is urging the public to stay away from the street until further notice.
WYATT, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Park#Parks And Recreation
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Four Injured in Johnson County Accident

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 43-year-old Damon Dunlap of Paris, was at Highway 50 and NW 501 Road around 3:15 p.m., when the driver failed to yield to a westbound 2014 Ford Fusion, driven by 67-year-old Darrell Carter of Warrensburg.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY

According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCTV 5

Olathe officer, woman injured after police car responding to emergency strikes vehicle

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash that involved a police vehicle. Overland Park police stated an Olathe police officer was responding to an emergency medical call near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street just after 7:30 a.m. While driving with its lights and siren activated, the vehicle was headed north on Parker Street when it struck another car on the passenger side of the intersection, a release stated.
OLATHE, KS
Kansas Reflector

Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems

LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station

'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy