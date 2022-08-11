Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
Northern Light EMMC Champion the Cure Challenge gets $250,000 matching donation
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An anonymous donor is adding to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Champion the Cure challenge in a big way. They are offering up to $250,000 in matching funds to help this year’s challenge meet the $1 million goal. This is the 13th year...
wabi.tv
Newport Fire Dept. unveils new ambulance years in making
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Newport Fire Department welcomed a long-awaited addition to its team Monday. For the first time in department history, Newport now owns its very own ambulance. Previously, the town had contracted with local hospitals for ambulance services. After dedicating the new ambulance in a ceremony, firefighters...
wabi.tv
Eight playgrounds in Waterville set to be renovated
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Eight playgrounds in Waterville will be renovated this year. Last spring, the City Council passed a general obligation bond for recreation improvements. The bond included funding for several of the City’s playgrounds. The city will remove old equipment and replace it with new features. Matt...
wabi.tv
Residents able to move back in after fire at Glenburn senior living facility
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - All but one of the tenants of a senior living facility in Glenburn are back home after a fire Friday night. A resident of Sunny Gables Senior Citizens Apartments says they were able to move back in Saturday morning. Patsy Cooksen tells TV5 she heard the...
wabi.tv
Monday is National Lemon Meringue Pie Day
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for desert ideas tonight, it might help to know that today is National Lemon Meringue Pie Day. Arguably one of the most famous lemon deserts, Helen’s in Ellsworth says they go through several hundred lemon meringue pies a year. It’s believed...
wabi.tv
Brewer pool open for two week run
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A horror story of shipping delays has a happy ending for anyone looking to take a dip in Brewer. It opened last week for a brief run. Parks and Rec Director Mike Martin tells TV5 what they thought was going to be one week’s worth of plumbing turned into a six week odyssey.
wabi.tv
Evidence seized relating to Fairfield armed robbery
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - New developments released Monday in the police investigation into an armed robbery at a Fairfield convenience store. The Fairfield Police Department says they seized evidence from two Skowhegan apartments Monday afternoon. Skowhegan, Waterville and State Police, as well as the Maine DEA and the Somerset County...
wabi.tv
Local boy sells lemonade for charity
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - One boy’s lemonade stand is making a big difference in his community. Nine-year-old Dorian ‘D-Max’ Pillsbury of Brewer is selling lemonade to fight against food insecurity in his community. This is his fourth year of raising money to purchase snacks for kids at...
wabi.tv
Crews respond to fire in Stonington
Crews respond to fire in Stonington
wabi.tv
Colonial Theatre to close amidst search for new ownership
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It’s been around since the Titanic set sail. Now, it’s set to close its doors for a time until it’s ready for its next chapter. The Colonial Theatre in Belfast is in need of new ownership after it closes on September 19th. Owners...
wabi.tv
Dexter “relishes” Maine Red Hot Dog Day
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The streets of Dexter were filled with people celebrating the 2022 Maine Red Hot Dog Festival on Saturday. This yearly tradition has become quite a hit with the locals. “You know I really relish this holiday,” said a man dressed as a red hot dog.
wabi.tv
Maine farmers impacted by drought during peak growing season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The recent drought has impacted many farmers at the peak of their growing season. Area growers spoke about the conditions during the Farmer’s Market in downtown, Bangor on Saturday. Brittany Hopkins is the head farmer and co-owner of Wise Acres Farm in Kenduskeag. She says...
wabi.tv
Capitol employee narrowly misses being hit by aircraft debris falling from sky
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The FAA is investigating after a large metal object crashed to the ground outside the Capitol building in Augusta. It happened around 12:30 Friday afternoon outside the main entrance of the State House. According to the Department of Public Safety, the six to seven pound sleeve...
wabi.tv
Hallowell has a groovy time with Woodstock and Arts Festival
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - The sounds of Woodstock echoed through Granite City Park for the Hallowell Woodstock and Arts Festival on Sunday. The festival has been missed in recent years. But its return has sparked joy in the community. “It feels almost normal. This is just what everybody needs. A...
wabi.tv
459 new coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are up slightly. The Maine CDC says 130 people are in the hospital with the virus. 18 people are in critical care. One person remains on a ventilator. There are also 459 new cases of the virus. This number reflects case gatherings since Saturday. There...
wabi.tv
Cal Ripken World Series great for central Maine economy
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The first Cal Ripken World Series wrapped up over the weekend, and local businesses say it was great for the economy. The championship tournament brought 12 teams from around the country to play in Waterville and Oakland for a week. The teams stayed in area hotels...
wabi.tv
Kids enjoy fun-filled day in Hampden
Kids enjoy fun-filled day in Hampden
wabi.tv
Pilot injured in Searsmont plane crash
SEARSMONT, Maine (WMTW) - A pilot was cut free from a single-engine plane after crashing Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at a private airfield off Route 131. According to Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury, the pilot heard sputtering at an altitude of about 100 feet shortly after takeoff.
wabi.tv
Bangor Rams golf ready for new season with deep roster
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Rams golf is teeing off with a roster of 19 players from top to bottom of the class list. Rams returning No. 1 Liam Doughty says the group has solid internal competition for the top six varsity spots. He explained that there are a lot...
wabi.tv
Bangor Rams football returns with preseason practice
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Rams football team is back at Cameron Stadium with preseason practices underway. The Rams graduated 25 seniors from last year’s team, so there’s a lot of spots open in the lineup. New starting quarterback Jack Schuck says he learned a lot from...
