ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Bud Martin to leave Delaware Theatre after decade at helm

By Betsy Price
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 4 days ago

Matt Silva left, will become Delaware Theater Company’s executive director Aug. 16, taking over for Bud Martin, who will continue as artistic director until May.

Delaware Theater Company’s executive director Bud Martin will retire in 2023 and turn control of the spotlight over to Matt Silva, who has been managing director for four years.

During Martin’s decade at the riverfront theater, he helped restore its luster, which was at a low point when he took over.

He poured a lot of his own money into the theater’s budget and leveraged show business connections to bring in crowd-pleasing shows that were working out the kinks in hopes of hitting the boards on Broadway. That also served to enhance the theater’s regional clout.

Martin directed at least one show a season and even took the stage himself as an actor for only the second time in 37 years to appear in 2018’s “Heisenberg.”

“I have been honored to lead DTC for 10 years, working with a talented staff to position the theater as one of the preeminent regional theaters in this country,” Martin said in a press release. “I’m deeply grateful for the tremendous support I’ve had over the past 10 years from community leaders such as Jack and Carla Markell and Secretary of State Jeff Bullock, as well as from countless trusted board members.”

Bud Martin legacy

Among the productions Martin brought to town were “Because of Winn-Dixie,” based on Kate Camilla’s book; “Diner,” based on the popular movie; “A Sign of the Times,” based on Petula Clark songs; “Something Wicked This Way Comes,” based on the novel by Ray Bradbury; “ Maurice Hines is Tappin’ Thru Life” as told by the dancer himself and “ Other World, ” a new piece showcasing diverse talent set against online gameplay.

Those shows came with splashy names, too, including composer and writer Nell Benjamin, songwriter and composer Duncan Shiekh, filmmaker Barry Levinson, pop icon Sheryl Crow, writer Bruce Vilanch and dancer Maurice Hines.

Bud Martin

Martin cast celebrity actors — Michael Learned, Peter Strauss, Donna Pescow, Harry Hamlin and Stephanie Powers among them — in some shows.

But he also showcased work by regional playwrights such as Bruce Graham and regional interests such as the Philadelphia Eagles (“Tommy and Me”) and artist Jamie Wyeth (“Nureyev’s Eyes”).

While Silva will take over as executive director Aug. 16, Martin will continue to serve as artistic director through the end of the 2022-23 season. He is set to direct February’s comedy “One Man, Two Guvners.”

Silva, 37, met Martin at Act II Playhouse in Ambler, Pennsylvania when Silva was a grad student at Villanova and Martin was artistic director. Martin almost immediately realized that Silva’s skills with people were a plus and that they shared the same ideas about theater.

When Martin offered Silva the managing director job four years ago, he told Silva that he knew Silva’s interests lay in the artistic realm. Silva would need to set that aside to manage the business end of things, Martin said but directing would be folded back in.

That was to come in spring 2020 with “The Million Dollar Quartet,” but was delayed until December 2021 when it became a smash holiday hit.

Martin said he decided to step away from the head job after seeing his wife Kate’s face on a recent cycling tour of France.

For years, she’s wanted to travel. For years, he’s been the one whose schedule prevented it.

“I figure that I need to take some time and support her more rather than having it constantly her supporting me,” he said.

Martin has recently had a second surgery on his lower back that alleviated the pain he’s had for years.

Silva has exceeded his expectations in handling both financial issues and people — “he’s younger, he’s got more energy, he’s smarter, he’s faster” — and the theater is in the best shape it’s been in since he took over.

Thanks partly to state and federal COVID-19 money, the theater for the first time in Martin’s control — maybe ever — reached a sort of Holy Grail financial moment.

This year, it’s been able to set aside subscription money to use during that season rather than needing to spend it immediately on the season underway.

“It’s the optimal time to hand over the reins,” Martin said. “He’s had lots of responsibility. It’s time he had the authority.”

Martin said his favorite moment at DTC was the production of “Diner” in December 2015. With enhanced payments from the producers, that run included an automated set that moved a red-leather diner booth and more around the stage.

He believes it was the first time that was ever done in the First State. The set sits in a warehouse waiting to be called to Broadway.

Matt Silva

When Martin took control in 2012, the theater’s income was $330,000. Ticket sales for December 2015’s “Diner” alone that year were $396,000, and it was the centerpiece of a $1 million ticket-sale season.

Also appearing that season was the Maurice Hines’ show; “Playing the Assassin” by David Robson;  “Women of Will” by Tina Packer; “Nureyev’s Eyes” by David Rush; and “The Explorers Club” by Nell Benjamin.

Silva hopes to leverage the success DTC has had by focusing more on individual ticket sales.

Like many theaters, Delaware Theatre took a hit with subscribers.

While only half returned when the theater opened a full season in fall 2021 with masking required, it was still much more than other regional theaters experienced, Silva said.

Many have returned, but individual tickets also have soared, he said.

By the time individual tickets sold for “The Million Dollar Quartet,” which depicts a night that Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins all ended up at a Memphis recording studio, were counted, the theater had surpassed its goal for the year, Silva and Martin said.

Selling those tickets is tricky, Silva said.

Theaters and other arts groups previously relied heavily on media reports about their performances, but that system has been dismantled as newspapers and other media shed reporters.

Video can be a large part of that, Silva said, but like many performing arts, theater doesn’t have all the parts in place for that until the show is moving into dress rehearsals.

Those shows usually run only three or four weeks, limiting the word-of-mouth grapevine.

Like Martin, Silva also is interested in bringing in new and more diverse audiences.

To that point, the theater in October is bringing in “Black Angels Over Tuskegee,” part of a national tour. It’s a rare move by DTC, which usually produces its own shows from scratch.

“That’s an effort on our part to have more diversity in both play selection and try to help develop a bit of a diverse audience,” Martin said.

Martin said he’s been careful to make sure his theater connections in the city, region and elsewhere knew Silva and worked with him, to maintain both goodwill in Delaware and the pipeline of works-in-progress.

Silva said he’s learned much from Martin, including how to give financial notes to the board that carefully explain numbers instead of leaving the impression of a rapturous turn or doom-and-gloom.

Entertainingly, both men say that if they had a single show they’d want to see produced at the Delaware Theatre Company, it would be “Once,” a musical about a busker and an immigrant who write stories about their lives in Dublin.

The play follows in the footsteps of “The Million Dollar Quartet,” requiring performers to act, sing and play instruments.

It’s a trend catching fire in the industry, Silva said.

“I think that’s something that’s really appealing,” Silva said.

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

11 Del. food, beverage festivals to ease into fall

If you missed getting tickets to the Burger Battle on Aug. 27, you’re out of luck — they’re sold out. But plenty of events are coming up that focus on tasty fare. Saturday, Aug. 13 Constitution Yards Beer Fest 2022 Twelve breweries are visiting the Wilmington Riverfront venue to pour their wares and discuss the inspiration behind them. Buy a ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Black doulas aim to reduce ethnic birth disparities

  Adrienne Dawson’s breathing was becoming erratic and panicky as her contractions increased while she labored last month with her first child at Christiana Care. Doula Ariandra Clark leaned over and rested her hand calmly on Dawson’s chest, and they looked into each other’s eyes. “Calm down,” Clark said kindly. If Dawson kept breathing like that, she would pass out, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Freedom Award to honor MBNA, innovation winner

The Pete du Pont Freedom Award this year for the first time will  honor a company rather than a person:  MBNA, the former Delaware banking and credit card powerhouse sold to Bank of America. It also will honor one of three companies as the Reinventing Delaware winner: Delaware Creative Economy, DWS Drone School and TRIC Robotics. The three were chosen ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

5 First State teens named ‘National Student Leaders’

Five Delaware junior and senior high school students have been selected as Bank of America Student Leaders. The Student Leader Program began in 2004 with the intent to help prepare students to enter the workforce through skills-building and leadership development. “The students are standout young adults who were selected for their involvement in standing up against inequality and injustice, as ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
Town Square LIVE News

AG Jennings announces abortion hotline

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision that gave individual states the power to regulate abortion, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings on Monday announced a hotline Delawareans and out-of-staters can call to answer questions about abortion access in the First State. Those with questions about abortion access can call (302) 992-8096 or toll-free at (877) 312-2366. A ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

10,000-mile walk includes stop in Delaware

He graduated from college, landed a well-paying job in corporate finance and bought his first home. Then, he dropped it all and embarked on a journey that would change his life forever.  Isaiah Glen Shields talked with Delaware LIVE News on his 400th day walking across the country.  Cars and trucks whizzed by — many of them offering friendly honks ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

If you’re looking for a rental home, you already know this

Delaware’s rental vacancy rate has fallen to the third lowest in the country, according to recently released U.S. Census Bureau data.  The vacancy rate indicates the percentage of year-round rental units that are unoccupied at the end of each quarter.  According to the Census Bureau, only 2.6% of Delaware’s year-round rental units were vacant at the end of June.  Only ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Burger Battle returns Aug. 27 after pandemic hiatus

  The Delaware Burger Battle, which spawned winners such as Maiale Deli’s Mexican Burger and Metro Grill’s Peach Burger, returns Saturday, Aug. 27. Ten entries will vie for the burger trophy, with three others going for the alternative burger title. A fundraiser for the Food Bank of Delaware and the Delaware ProStart Program, the battle will start at noon at ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Bradbury
Person
Carl Perkins
Person
Jamie Wyeth
Person
Jerry Lee Lewis
Person
Donna Pescow
Person
Peter Strauss
Person
Petula Clark
Person
Maurice Hines
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware to spend $18 million on EV chargers

Delaware’s transportation department will use federal infrastructure funds to install multi-car electric vehicle chargers along major travel routes throughout the state. The move comes as part of a national effort to increase access to electric vehicle charging stations, thereby making electric vehicles a more reliable means of transportation. Delaware Department of Transportation secretary Nicole Majeski said installing charging stations in ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Animal shelters win big in 2022 Bond Bill

If anyone ever needed proof that state legislators are animal lovers, they needn’t look any further than this year’s Bond Bill.  The $1.4 billion spending package — the largest in history — includes a record amount of money for the state’s largest animal shelters.  Faithful Friends Animal Society, Brandywine Valley SPCA and Delaware SPCA each received $1 million, while First ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – August 4, 2022

Click on the image below to view the PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: COMMUNITY Spark: Summer camp with something for all Sign up now to help with 2022 Coastal Cleanup BUSINESS Delaware judge sets date for Twitter, Elon Musk lawsuit DOJ: Buffett-owned mortgage firm guilty of redlining in NCCo FOOD & DINING State Fair competitors: Baking up a good ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

6 Delaware students cash in with digital maps

Six First State students each won a $100 cash prize in a state digital mapping competition with projects on Delaware’s poultry industry, estuaries, snow geese and more. The ESRI 2022 ArcGIS U.S. School Competition is an event for middle and high school students to create and present interactive mapping projects using ESRI software.  The Delawareans who competed developed a digital ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Martin Martin#Theatre Company#Performing#Musical Theater#Delaware Theatre#Dtc#State
Town Square LIVE News

State education test scores dismal, described as ‘crisis’

Delaware’s 2022 test scores were released Tuesday, and they aren’t pretty.  Just 30% of Delaware students in grades three to eight met grade level math requirements, while 42% earned a proficient score in English language arts.  These scores come from the state-administered Smarter Balanced Assessment, an end-of-the-year summative test that measures the abilities of students in grades three through eight ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Judge sides with Auditor McGuiness in Medicaid standoff

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services must hand over Medicaid records to State Auditor Kathy McGuiness, a Superior Court judge ruled this week. For nearly two years, McGuiness has been seeking access to the information, which she says her office needs to determine whether DHSS’s Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance is complying with federal and state requirements. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

WilmU’s grow-your-own teacher pipeline results in fast jobs

Angelie Ross-Jimenez is 19 years old with an associate’s degree and a full-time job, and she has Wilmington University to thank for that. The university has created a grow-your-own teacher pipeline program in order to address the teacher shortage in Delaware.  Not only did teachers leave classrooms because of COVID, the state has 4,000 educators eligible for retirement within the ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs

  Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Town Square LIVE News

Migrant students educated, supported in summer program

Children of migrant workers who move to Delaware – whether from a different state or a different country – can spend the summer receiving educational and social emotional support through a state and federal program. Delaware’s Migrant Education Program is specifically for migrants whose parents work in agriculture and who have moved in the previous three years.  “It can be ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

State seeks those who abandoned dog that later died

The Office of Animal Welfare’s Delaware Animal Services is seeking the public’s help to find the person or person responsible for abandoning a dog that died after being found, The dog was found clinging to life earlier this week in a crate left in the brush off North Little Creek Road in Dover. DelDOT workers who found her immediately contacted ... Read More
DOVER, DE
Town Square LIVE News

A tale of two bills: Paid leave and pot

One became the law of the land. The other went up in smoke.  Both involved years of planning, hundreds of meetings, thousands of stakeholder discussions and countless compromises.  The difference? One bill had the support of Gov. John Carney — the other didn’t.  With his signature, the Healthy Delaware Families Act became the 151st General Assembly’s big winner, while his ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
877
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy