Dothan Housing hosts ice cream social in honor of National Senior Citizen’s Day
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Housing resident services celebrated senior citizens with a sweet treat. On August 15, in honor of National Senior Citizen Appreciation Day, ice cream, waters, and other goodies were passed out at Martin Lewis Village and Ussery Homes. Over 200 seniors live in Dothan Housing units by...
Henry County probate and commission offices to move buildings
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - For years the Henry County Courthouse has been overcrowded. Now, two main offices are in the process of moving to improve day-to-day operations. Commission and probate business will soon take place right across the street from the courthouse in the building previously known as a shell oil company.
Love Your Neighborhood provides assistance to couple in need
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Changes are on the way for the Morris Haven neighborhood in Dothan. The Love Your Neighborhood Cleanup Project will be servicing them as their ninth area on August 20. Longtime residents of the area, Carl and Mazie Crutchfield see the opportunity as a blessing. Without any family...
Signal operation change at W Main Street/Woodburn Drive intersection
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A signal operation change in Dothan will go into effect beginning on Tuesday. The change will affect the intersection of US Highway 84/West Main Street and Woodburn Drive. The city of Dothan asks that you use caution driving in this area as motorists adjust to the...
Facebook scams target Henry County residents
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police across the country are speaking out against recent social media scams, including right here in the Wiregrass. Community members in Henry County are being targeted on Facebook almost every day. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says this has been going on for three or four...
Jury issues caused by several things. Some summoned have died.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Among the reasons that a jury could not be seated to deliberate the fate of suspected murderer Coley McCraney is because some ordered to serve have died. That is understandable because driver’s license information, used to choose prospective jurors in Dale County, is sometimes outdated.
Monday evening single-vehicle crash results in one death
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2003 GMC 1500 pickup truck left the roadway on Alabama Highway 131 at around 9:15 p.m. on August 15. The accident occurred near the 23 mile marker, about 4 miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County.
Disgraced prosecutor has received nearly $50k from taxpayers for doing nothing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mark Johnson’s bank account got a $3600 bump on Monday as it does twice every month. Not bad considering Johnson has not hit a lick at a snake during the past six months. Since his suspension for possible misconduct, the Houston County prosecutor has raked in...
Guns stolen from Dothan business. Here’s how thieves got inside.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Multiple firearms were stolen from a Dothan business Friday night during a theft that also caused significant damage. Police in a plea for public help did not identify that business by name, but sources tell News 4 that the alarming incident occurred at Money Mizer Pawn and Jewelry on South Oates near Walmart.
1 dead in Monday morning crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An elderly man was identified as the victim in a fatal Monday morning crash in Dothan, according to police. In a release from the Dothan Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 8:00 a.m. on August 15 to a serious wreck at Ross Clark Circle and Haven Drive.
Dothan Wolves ready for Friday Night Football
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Just 4 days away from the first Friday night of high school football. A lot of energy coming out of the Circle City with Dothan High gearing up for week 0. The Dothan Wolves taking on the Carroll Eagles in Jed Kennedy’s first game at the...
Headland names new head basketball coach
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Headland Rams have a new leader in the boys basketball program, but it’s not a new face. Eric smith is taking over the Rams program after serving three seasons as an assistant coach. Smith is one of six to be named head coaches for...
