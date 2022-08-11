Instagram knows me. Sometimes I find this creepy, and sometimes it makes me very excited. For example, I love to bake and the ‘gram knows it. Recently, my feed showed a very fancy baker forming his tart shell on top of an inverted cake pan. This was new to me, and I’ve been baking for decades. I shared it with a group-chat of my beloved and very experienced food editors. No one else had ever seen it done this way, and everyone was intrigued. I just had to give it a try.

