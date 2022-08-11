Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Hundreds of UVA football fans gather for Meet the Team Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The college football season is just around the corner. The University of Virginia Cavaliers play their season opener in less than two weeks. Fans flooded the Scott Stadium concourse Sunday, August 14, for Meet The Team Day. The line was long to see Quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
NBC 29 News
New principal starting at Charlottesville High School
Two bald eagles were released today at Lake Anna State Park after being rescued earlier this year. The Women’s Committee of Martha Jefferson Hospital has partnered with The Greencroft Club to host their 20th Annual Pickleball Tournament. Hospital Notifications. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT. Spam calls...
NBC 29 News
Request for honorary street renames
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s an effort to have two more streets renamed in Charlottesville. One request is for part of Lankford Avenue to be named in honor of Reverend Alvin Edwards, who also once served as mayor. The other is a stretch of Ridge Street / McIntire Road,...
Community remembers beloved student found dead at Atlee High School
As the community continues to mourn the sudden death of Atlee High School graduate and former track star Efe Obrimah, his friends are raising money to help his family with unexpected funeral costs.
NBC 29 News
Gas prices declining in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are continuing to fall. According to AAA, Virginia’s average is $3.76 as of Monday, August 15, down $0.09 from last week. In Charlottesville, the average is $3.6, down $0.08 from last week. That’s down almost $0.60 from a month ago. Do you...
NBC 29 News
Valley Program for Aging Services Harrisonburg-Rockingham receives Dementia Friendly recognition
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham region has been designated as a Dementia Friendly Community by Dementia Friendly America. Valley Program for Aging Services, the local area agency for aging, began the process of earning the designation a little over a year ago. Through community engagement and a structured initiative of programs funded through Sentara and other organizations, the designation shows that the region has resources to support those living with dementia, and continue to do so.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville looking to approve more funding for Belmont Bridge
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Belmont Bridge project is getting more expensive. Charlottesville City Council has an opportunity late Monday, August 15, to approve more funding: Adding another $2.7 million to the roughly $35 million project. The extra federal money would come from the Virginia Department of Transportation. The funds...
NBC 29 News
Cville Band honors 100th anniversary with celebration
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Band will be celebrating its 100th anniversary Tuesday, August 16, with a centennial concert. The band was established in 1922, and is one of the oldest operating community bands in the United States. Members and directors volunteer thousands of hours a year to bring...
NBC 29 News
Increase in students walking to Charlottesville public schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be an increase in students walking to Charlottesville Public Schools this year. The national bus driver shortage pushed Charlottesville to make more walk zones for students. Public schools have doubled the amount of cross guards who will be working at key intersections. Within the...
NBC 29 News
Discover Black C-Ville Digital Trail gets national recognition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Discover Black C-Ville Digital Trail is getting national recognition for shining a light on Black-owned businesses and attractions in the Charlottesville area. The mission is to highlight the diversity offered around the city. The U.S. Travel Association awarded the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau the...
NBC 29 News
New Tonsler League spices up basketball in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the best basketball in Charlottesville can be found at a downtown park. Games happen on Thursday and Sundays nights at Tonsler Park, though it’s more of a party. Summer league games have been played at the park for years, but this year, the...
NBC 29 News
JMU alum starts nonprofit to help coaches who are facing hardships
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Good coaches can make a big difference. That’s why a James Madison University football alum created a nonprofit aimed at giving back and helping coaches and their families in a time of need. Casey Kroll played football for JMU from 2011 to 2015. He said...
NBC 29 News
Refugee family claims health risk in IRC-provided home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A family from Afghanistan is trying to start a new life in the Charlottesville area, but says they’re now dealing with a health issue. Atiqullah Andish and his family came here to escape the war. “Our life was in danger in Afghanistan. My family’s life...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville discussing collective bargaining
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is expected to take up collective bargaining during its meeting Monday, August 15. Collective bargaining is the process of negotiations between employer and employees to reach an agreement to regulate working conditions. “It gives employees an opportunity to come together as a group...
cardinalnews.org
State pulls funding for Farmville domestic violence shelter
State officials have pulled funding for a Farmville-based provider of services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, citing a series of known issues that’ve reached an apex in recent years. The Southside Center for Violence Prevention started out in 1999 as Madeline’s House, a shelter for domestic...
NBC 29 News
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A project two years in the making is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022. VDOT says work to bring a diverging diamond interchange to Interstate 64 at exit 124 in Albemarle County should wrap up in a few months. “Definitely by the...
NBC 29 News
People experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg protest Sunday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg were protesting for affordable housing and better shelter conditions Sunday. “Affordable housing for everybody, because no matter if you have a good paying job or not housing is hard to afford. It’s gonna take three of us at the shelter for us to get a place,” Alex Dickey, who is currently experiencing homelessness said.
NBC 29 News
Beliefs set aside, community comes together for August 12 interfaith service
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The anniversary of August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville has been all about reflection and coming together. “Bringing the community together as one, just as we were that day, that weekend, and that entire summer really; just to give people an opportunity, once again, to reach out and touch, and love each other,” Community Activist Don Gathers said.
Detroit News
Charlottesville hired a Black police chief to heal. Then it fired her
The final meeting of the day left Charlottesville's police chief stunned and fearing for her safety, so RaShall Brackney unholstered her gun and held it by her side as she left headquarters one night in June 2021. The first Black woman to head the Virginia city's police department wasn't worried...
Man arrested after Hampton woman found dead in Hanover County
A Hampton man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 20-year-old Hampton woman was found dead last month in Hanover County northwest of Richmond.
