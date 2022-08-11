ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Instagram, OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney charged with murdering boyfriend

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o39Fd_0hDrFWZH00

( KTLA ) – Instagram and OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of her boyfriend.

Wednesday’s arrest comes four months after Clenney, 26, stabbed 27-year-old Christian “Toby” Obumseli in the couple’s Miami apartment.

Clenney is claiming self-defense.

Miami police had first responded on April 3 to a call of a domestic disturbance at a condo, where they said Clenney, who appears on OnlyFans under the name Courtney Tailor, stabbed Obumseli, NewsNation previously reported.

Florida ‘dancer’ arrested after allegedly burglarizing storage units

Video from the scene that was obtained by TMZ appeared to show Clenney handcuffed and covered in blood.

Obumseli was taken to a trauma center and pronounced dead from stab wounds.

No charges had been filed in the case as of mid-April, according to NewsNation. But police in Miami-Dade County eventually issued an arrest warrant for the offense of murder in the second degree with a deadly weapon, Nexstar’s KHON reported.

Clenney was arrested Wednesday “without incident at an undisclosed location” in Laupahoehoe, Hawaii, according to police. As of Thursday morning, Clenney was being held at the East Hawai’i Detention Center.

Clenney has over 2 million followers on social media.

New Orleanians fall victim to viral TikTok challenge that teaches criminals how to steal cars

Clenney’s lawyer, Frank Prieto, had previously claimed his client was defending herself from Obumseli.

“She was in fear for her life, and Mr. Obumseli was in the act of committing a forcible felony, to wit: a burglary with a battery,” Prieto said in a statement provided to NewsNation in April. “We expect the City of Miami Police Department and the State Attorney’s office to close their investigation in the near future.”

Clenney is scheduled to make her first court appearance in Hilo District Court on Aug. 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

1 killed in attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. According to officers, the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. The victim of the robbery was shot and killed on a National Forest Service Road. The suspect was also shot during the […]
CLAY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Florida ‘dancer’ arrested after allegedly burglarizing storage units

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laupahoehoe, HI
City
Miami, FL
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
CBS 42

Family Dollar clerk stabbed, woman charged with attempted murder in south Alabama

UPDATE (5:25 p.m.): Takea Shackleford was questioned while being taken to Metro Jail. Here’s a transcript of what Takea said when being questioned about the thefts, and the stabbing. Do you have anything to say about the stabbing at Family Dollar? Shackleford: No, I don’t. Do you have anything to say about why you have […]
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in connection to Birmingham double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department released updates pertaining to a homicide investigation that occurred Thursday night. At approximately 10:40 p.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and entered a private residence when they discovered […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Tailor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Onlyfans#Wit#Miami Police Department#Violent Crime#Linus Company Meta#Christian#Newsnation#Tmz#Nexstar#Khon#Tiktok
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS 42

Northport DCH Medical Center employee arrested for abusing patient

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A former DCH Medical Center employee was arrested this week and faces felony charges for allegedly abusing a patient. Patient care assistant Shandreka Quarles, 30, allegedly used a cell phone charger cord to whip a patient. Northport Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says it’s a disturbing case. “Based on our report it […]
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy